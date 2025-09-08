The Zesty Popcorn Seasoning Trick For Extra Flavorful Kernels (That Actually Sticks)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're a snack lover who's always on the hunt for new ideas, there are plenty of savory seasonings that pair perfectly with popcorn. Nutritional yeast is great, and so is a simple mix of garlic and onion powder, but if you want to incorporate scrumptious, herbaceous flavor into your next movie night, reach for ranch seasoning. The subtle notes of dill, buttermilk, garlic, and chives keep you reaching for handful after handful, whether you use white or yellow popcorn kernels.
As a general rule of thumb, use about four teaspoons of ranch powder per large bowl of popcorn. This ratio works for buttery popcorn from a microwave or stovetop. For dry-popped corn, first spritz or lightly drizzle the warm popped kernels with a little melted butter or oil to help the powder stick. The key is to sprinkle the fine, powdery mix on top while everything is still warm, shaking the bowl to evenly coat each popped kernel for a flavorful, well-distributed bite.
Customize ranch seasoning with your own spices
You don't have to stick to plain ranch seasoning. Many brands make specialty varieties, like the Spicy Ranch from Oh My Spice. This blend features chili pepper and paprika, creating a subtly smoky kick that can bring a bland bowl of popcorn to life.
Want something a little more savory with rich umami notes? Try Hidden Valley's Garlic Ranch blend. It's bold, zesty, and delicious when you're craving that pungent flavor that pairs perfectly with salty butter. To really elevate things, combine the Garlic Ranch powder with fresh parmesan cheese to make a seasoning blend that's zesty, nutty, salty, and cheesy.
If you can't find a specific brand, you can always make your own seasoning to customize the flavor before sprinkling it over warm, buttery popcorn. For example, add some onion powder and fresh dill for a rich, herbaceous taste, a dash of paprika, cayenne, lime zest, and granulated sugar for Mexican street corn–style popcorn, or even some fresh lemon zest (or lemon pepper seasoning) for a citrusy burst that brightens the ranch and complements the salty crunch.