The Zesty Popcorn Seasoning Trick For Extra Flavorful Kernels (That Actually Sticks)

If you're a snack lover who's always on the hunt for new ideas, there are plenty of savory seasonings that pair perfectly with popcorn. Nutritional yeast is great, and so is a simple mix of garlic and onion powder, but if you want to incorporate scrumptious, herbaceous flavor into your next movie night, reach for ranch seasoning. The subtle notes of dill, buttermilk, garlic, and chives keep you reaching for handful after handful, whether you use white or yellow popcorn kernels.

As a general rule of thumb, use about four teaspoons of ranch powder per large bowl of popcorn. This ratio works for buttery popcorn from a microwave or stovetop. For dry-popped corn, first spritz or lightly drizzle the warm popped kernels with a little melted butter or oil to help the powder stick. The key is to sprinkle the fine, powdery mix on top while everything is still warm, shaking the bowl to evenly coat each popped kernel for a flavorful, well-distributed bite.