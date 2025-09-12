This Classic Backsplash Design Gives Your Kitchen Rustic, Industrial Vibes

Many people design their kitchens as the rooms that express themselves the best. Sometimes it blends in with the rest of the home, but other times it is a small enclave of a different side to your identity. If you dream of a rustic, industrial-style kitchen, then faux brick is the backsplash for you. In many cases, well-designed and well-constructed faux brick can look just as good as the real thing and is available at a fraction of the cost. It gives the same warm, farmhouse feel, and you'll have an easier time finding more variety in color and texture.

To install, the options range from stick and peel (which is not the top choice of the experts, for full disclosure), to panels or thin, brick veneers, which use a small amount of the actual material to give as authentic a look as possible. While real brick is also sought-after, it comes with potential structural and logistical issues, insofar as it is hard to clean and, unless treated, absorbs stains and moisture, which can cause damage over time. Faux brick circumvents most of these concerns as it's usually made from synthetic materials with different physical properties. Keep in mind, however, that while you're saving money compared to real brick, it's important to invest in a realistic, high-quality imitation. Your backsplash is a focal point of the kitchen, and faux brick offers very little wiggle room for amendments or improvements if it's of a lower quality.