How Indian Cardamom Became A Scandinavian Staple Spice

Often called the queen of spices, Scandinavians have a special love for cardamom. Its distinctive flavor is a key ingredient in the region's baked goods, including cakes, buns, sweet breads, and cookies. But how did this warm spice, native to India, make its way to the faraway Northern European region and become a staple of its cuisine?

Cardamom's journey to Scandinavia took place hundreds of years ago, but no one is entirely sure how it arrived. A leading theory credits the Vikings. According to this version, the Vikings were introduced to the spice in 11th-century Constantinople — modern-day Istanbul, Turkey — then a bustling trading center between Asia and Europe, and brought it back home to Scandinavia.

However, culinary archaeologist Daniel Serra argues in his book, "An Early Meal: A Viking Age Cookbook & Culinary Odyssey," that the evidence suggests cardamom reached Scandinavia via trade routes from the Moors of Spain and Portugal. He points to the first Scandinavian mention of cardamom in a 13th-century cookbook, featuring recipes almost identical to those of the Moors from that era. Regardless of its path, cardamom appealed to the Scandinavian palate, and its use became more widespread in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden as centuries passed and it became more accessible.