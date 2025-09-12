How To Save Time With This No-Peel Egg Salad Hack

Few dishes capture simple comfort quite like egg salad. It's a globally beloved dish that shines at picnics and outdoor gatherings, especially when sandwiched between two fluffy, triangular slices of white bread. Making egg salad is also super simple. All you need for a standard recipe is: Eggs, mustard, mayonnaise, green onions, and salt and pepper to taste –- although it's important to remember that egg salad is endlessly customizable. Typically, the eggs are hard boiled, but this comes with a caveat — you've got to go through all the effort of peeling them. But what if we told you there was a way to avoid all this fuss? That's right, Food Republic consulted Audrey Santos, executive sous chef at Maricel's Kitchen, who revealed a no-peel egg salad hack is baking your eggs rather than boiling.

According to Santos, the reason she swears by baking over boiling is because, "instead of standing over the stove peeling eggs one by one, you bake, cool, and dice. No shells, no fuss, and every batch comes out consistent." The method is simple: Preheat your oven to around 375 degrees Fahrenheit, pour in the cracked eggs into a muffin tin, baking dish, or rimmed sheet pan. Once baked, they're ready to be mashed and be mixed with the other ingredients — no peeling required. Not only does this save you time and mess, "it's especially helpful if you're prepping for parties or events where egg salad sandwiches or canapés need to be ready in bulk," Santos told us.