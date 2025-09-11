How To Stylishly Match Gray Kitchen Cabinets With Modern Countertops

In terms of kitchen design, gone are the days when wood or sterile white cabinets — a millennial kitchen design trend that's on its way out — were among the only options. Instead, colored cabinetry, including grey kitchen cabinets, is having a moment — and for good reason. Grey kitchen cabinetry is incredibly versatile and adds a sense of groundedness to any space. However, unlike off-white kitchen cabinets, which pair well with everything, grey cabinets still require a bit more design finesse. Food Republic spoke to Lexie Saine from Lexie Saine Design to get her take on how to match grey cabinetry with countertops stylishly. She says that the countertop color you choose all depends on the vibe you're trying to create in your kitchen.

"I love the pairing of a dark countertop with grey cabinetry. It creates a moody, chic look that takes a bold client to embrace," Saine shares. For example, you could pair dark grey cabinetry with solid black or a dark granite countertop. Alternatively, you could pair dark grey cabinets with a countertop in the same hue, for a sleek, monochromatic look. When you choose a dark countertop with grey cabinets, Saine says, "The result is a kitchen that feels both stunning and irresistibly sophisticated."