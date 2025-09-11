How To Stylishly Match Gray Kitchen Cabinets With Modern Countertops
In terms of kitchen design, gone are the days when wood or sterile white cabinets — a millennial kitchen design trend that's on its way out — were among the only options. Instead, colored cabinetry, including grey kitchen cabinets, is having a moment — and for good reason. Grey kitchen cabinetry is incredibly versatile and adds a sense of groundedness to any space. However, unlike off-white kitchen cabinets, which pair well with everything, grey cabinets still require a bit more design finesse. Food Republic spoke to Lexie Saine from Lexie Saine Design to get her take on how to match grey cabinetry with countertops stylishly. She says that the countertop color you choose all depends on the vibe you're trying to create in your kitchen.
"I love the pairing of a dark countertop with grey cabinetry. It creates a moody, chic look that takes a bold client to embrace," Saine shares. For example, you could pair dark grey cabinetry with solid black or a dark granite countertop. Alternatively, you could pair dark grey cabinets with a countertop in the same hue, for a sleek, monochromatic look. When you choose a dark countertop with grey cabinets, Saine says, "The result is a kitchen that feels both stunning and irresistibly sophisticated."
Other countertop combinations to consider
That said, not everyone wants a dark and moody kitchen, however chic it may look. Some people prefer a kitchen that's light and bright. Lexie Saine has a solution. "For a more classic approach, a white marble with soft grey undertones and veining delivers a crisp contrast that is equally modern and timeless," Saine told Food Republic. In addition to looking classic and sophisticated, a lighter countertop will brighten the space.
Alternatively, you could pair grey kitchen cabinets with a light-colored countertop with a terrazzo design that features flecks of grey, and other colors for a modern look with a retro, midcentury twist. Lastly, you could also use a white countertop with grey cabinets for a simple, clean look and add a backsplash made of Macaubas quartzite — a luxe material Joanna Gaines loves — as a focal point.
Whether you decide to match your grey kitchen cabinets with a dark or light countertop, you will still create a modern kitchen space. As Saine explains, "Both options make a powerful statement; it simply comes down to whether you want your kitchen to feel sultry and dramatic or fresh and enduring."