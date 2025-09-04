The Frozen Turkey Dinner We Ranked First
Whether you're in the mood for a Thanksgiving-inspired dinner or you're looking for a meaty meal that packs a punch of protein, turkey can be the star of the show. However, thawing, brining, and spatchcocking a whole turkey — before even cooking it — can be time-consuming. But if you're looking for a timesaver, there's one frozen turkey dinner you might want to add to your cart: Jennie-O Oven Ready Boneless Turkey Breast.
Jennie-O's brand finished first in our rankings of frozen turkey dinners, which was compiled using internet reviews. Commenters appreciate the flavor (boosted by already-applied seasonings), the ability to pop it straight in the oven without defrosting, and how quickly it cooks. It also got points for consistency from repeat buyers.
Another bonus for this easy turkey is that it can save time on cleanup since it remains in the bag it's packaged in while cooking. The only prep home cooks need to do before roasting the turkey breast is to cut a few small slits in the bag to allow steam to escape. Then, merely let the oven or slow cooker do all the work and enjoy your meal, knowing you'll have minimal mess to clear after dinner.
More about Jennie-O's Oven Ready Boneless Turkey Breast
The only downside to Jennie-O's frozen turkey dinner, in contrast to others in the ranking, is that it comes solo (except for the included gravy packet) as opposed to being part of a larger meal that includes classic sides like mashed potatoes, stuffing, or veggies. However, there's plenty of time to make simple side dishes while the turkey cooks. Or you can pick up equally easy options at the grocery store to serve it with, like frozen garlic bread, bagged salad, or pre-packaged sides.
Since the Jennie-O turkey serves three to four people, you could wind up with leftovers. If so, we found that many reviewers are enthusiastic about using them for sandwiches. The remaining meat could also be used for meal prep — make turkey salad for a grab-and-go lunch, boost a veggie soup or mac and cheese with cubes of it, or shred it for tacos or burritos. Plus, it's easy to transform it into appetizers or snacks, such as crispy turkey and cheese croquettes, empanadas, or pinwheels made with turkey, veggies, tortillas, and a creamy two-ingredient dip.