A Fan-Favorite Seasonal Aldi Sauce Is Finally Back On Shelves
Shoppers are rejoicing to learn that a fan-favorite Aldi product is finally available once again. If you're a fan of buying groceries at Aldi, which is more affordable than Walmart and also more affordable than Trader Joe's, you may be familiar with its Brookdale products. Popular among them is Brookdale Sloppy Joe Sauce, which is comparable to Manwich (and many social media commenters like it better than that name brand sauce). But the problem is, it's not always easy to lay hands on Brookdale Sloppy Joe Sauce. It seems the popular canned mix has a tendency to do a vanishing act, with social media posters lamenting that it's there one day, gone the next, and doesn't resurface for months. The reason behind the elusiveness is that the sauce is a seasonal item that Aldi only stocks during the colder months.
While it's unclear if there's a specific date that the sloppy Joe sauce returns each year, the ALDI Aisle of Shame Community on Facebook confirmed earlier this week that the in-demand product was once again available for the grabbing. The Facebook group has over 3 million members, which means word is going to travel fast. So, head to Aldi and stock up on the sauce while you can!
Banding together for permanent sauce
If you're among the many who like to make their sloppy Joes — one of the many throwback sandwiches from the 1950s — with Brookdale sauce, it can be frustrating when the item is unavailable for months on end. Since finding the cans is so hit or miss, many devotees stock up when they do find them.
But one Facebook user posted a helpful tip for fans of the product. She was informed at an Aldi location that customers can visit the link printed on their receipt and submit a request to the grocery chain, stating they'd like Aldi to make the Brookdale sauce permanently available. The "Tell Aldi" website is where such feedback can be submitted. Be advised, you'll need information printed on your store receipt in order to complete the request.
It's anybody's guess how effective such appeals might be in bringing products like the Brookdale Sloppy Joe Sauce into permanent residence on Aldi shelves. But, as the old saying goes, there's power in numbers. If enough sauce fans speak up, the grocery chain may take notice and give the people what they want. In the meantime, while the sauce remains a seasonal item, it's advisable to stock up and buy enough cans to last until next year.