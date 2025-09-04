A Fan-Favorite Seasonal Aldi Sauce Is Finally Back On Shelves

Shoppers are rejoicing to learn that a fan-favorite Aldi product is finally available once again. If you're a fan of buying groceries at Aldi, which is more affordable than Walmart and also more affordable than Trader Joe's, you may be familiar with its Brookdale products. Popular among them is Brookdale Sloppy Joe Sauce, which is comparable to Manwich (and many social media commenters like it better than that name brand sauce). But the problem is, it's not always easy to lay hands on Brookdale Sloppy Joe Sauce. It seems the popular canned mix has a tendency to do a vanishing act, with social media posters lamenting that it's there one day, gone the next, and doesn't resurface for months. The reason behind the elusiveness is that the sauce is a seasonal item that Aldi only stocks during the colder months.

While it's unclear if there's a specific date that the sloppy Joe sauce returns each year, the ALDI Aisle of Shame Community on Facebook confirmed earlier this week that the in-demand product was once again available for the grabbing. The Facebook group has over 3 million members, which means word is going to travel fast. So, head to Aldi and stock up on the sauce while you can!