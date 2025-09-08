Our Favorite Frozen Lasagna Features An Unexpected Cheese

Frozen lasagna. It's a comforting, homey go-to option when you want something hearty, rich, and decadent but just don't have the time to prep something yourself at the end of a long, hard day at work. Fortunately for you, we've tried and ranked ranked 10 frozen lasagna brands so you don't have to make any gambles the next time you peruse the grocery store freezer aisle. Our favorite? Hands down, Beecher's cheese curd lasagna with meat sauce. This lasagna has perfectly cooked noodles, a tangy marinara sauce with some sweetness from the tomatoes, and, of course, Beecher's signature cheese curds.

Beecher's is our hands-down favorite frozen lasagna for that exact ingredient: the unexpected cheese curd combo that the brand makes in house. Beecher's is also one of 12 restaurants that make mac and cheese from scratch, and the care and love put into its cheese is palpable. Its cheese includes a combo of Gruyere and cheddar cultures primarily, giving a sharp but robust flavor profile that pairs beautifully with the ricotta, mozzarella, cheddar, and curds found in its signature lasagna. But it's the cheese curds that really make this mix special. According to Beecher's, its cheese curds have a "clean, milky taste," meaning they work great both as a snack or appetizer as well as an ingredient. It offsets the more robust cheeses in the lasagna well, bringing some freshness and lightness to the cheese that elevates it to perfect bite status.