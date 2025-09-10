The Easy Fix For Aldi's Poor Hash Brown Packaging
Aldi is a great place to find affordable foods and must-have snacks, which is why fans of the discount grocer often share their favorite cooking and storage tips online. For example, some social media users have discussed how to combine three separate Aldi products for fast and easy fish tacos, while others on Reddit like to share their favorite toppings for Aldi's take-and-bake pizzas.
One fan favorite worth celebrating is the Seasons Choice frozen hash browns. At just $5.49 for a 20-count pack, these hash browns let you stock up on a breakfast side for a fraction of the price. The only problem is the packaging: A long row of hash browns is tucked inside a cardboard sleeve and covered in thin, non-resealable plastic. After you've taken out the first hash brown, the rest are left exposed to potential freezer burn. The solution is simple: remove the hash browns from their original packaging and store them in resealable plastic bags for easier access and a longer shelf life.
The advantage of repackaging these hash browns yourself is the flexibility it gives you with storage. You can dump the entire pack into one large freezer-safe ziplock bag and stack them in the freezer, or portion them out into smaller bags to use as needed. If you are especially cautious about freezer burn, you could even try double-bagging.
Hash brown cooking techniques
When you're ready to eat the hash browns, there are several ways to cook them. The fastest way to cook hash browns is by microwaving them for a few unpredictable minutes, but this method often results in soggy, chewy potato pucks. You could also try cooking them in a toaster, but that method is tricky due to unpredictable variables, and removing the hash brown can be a hassle since they tend to fall apart easily. If you aren't in a rush, baking them in the oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit is a great way to get crispy potatoes, but this often takes 20 minutes or longer. The best compromise seems to be the air fryer: 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 8 to 10 minutes, flipping them halfway through.
There are plenty of ways to give frozen hash browns a flavor boost. Sprinkling seasonings like paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, and chili powder gives them that diner-style "home fries" taste. If you're after some spice with your breakfast, try adding red pepper flakes while cooking or topping them with hot sauce. For cheesy hash browns, sprinkle shredded cheddar on top after cooking and let them sit in the air fryer for a minute or two so the residual heat melts the cheese.