The Easy Fix For Aldi's Poor Hash Brown Packaging

Aldi is a great place to find affordable foods and must-have snacks, which is why fans of the discount grocer often share their favorite cooking and storage tips online. For example, some social media users have discussed how to combine three separate Aldi products for fast and easy fish tacos, while others on Reddit like to share their favorite toppings for Aldi's take-and-bake pizzas.

One fan favorite worth celebrating is the Seasons Choice frozen hash browns. At just $5.49 for a 20-count pack, these hash browns let you stock up on a breakfast side for a fraction of the price. The only problem is the packaging: A long row of hash browns is tucked inside a cardboard sleeve and covered in thin, non-resealable plastic. After you've taken out the first hash brown, the rest are left exposed to potential freezer burn. The solution is simple: remove the hash browns from their original packaging and store them in resealable plastic bags for easier access and a longer shelf life.

The advantage of repackaging these hash browns yourself is the flexibility it gives you with storage. You can dump the entire pack into one large freezer-safe ziplock bag and stack them in the freezer, or portion them out into smaller bags to use as needed. If you are especially cautious about freezer burn, you could even try double-bagging.