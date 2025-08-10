7 Toppings Reddit Adds To Aldi's Take And Bake Pizzas

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mama Cozzi's Take and Bake Pizzas are an Aldi classic. After all, they're one of Aldi shoppers' favorite frozen pizza brands for good reason. According to Reddit users, these pizzas are the ideal vessel for tons of other toppings. They're the perfect pick for the days when you need a quick dinner. These yummy fresh za's are located in the refrigerated section of Aldi. Honestly, they're kind of hard to miss because they're relatively big (we're talking 16 inches of pie!) And, in true Aldi fashion, this family-sized meal is incredibly affordable. A Pepperoni pizza is only $7.59, and a Five Cheese type is $6.45.

Better yet, they come in different flavors beyond the Five Cheese and Pepperoni. There's also Sausage and Pepperoni, Supreme that features sausage and various veggies, Mega Meat, and even a cauliflower crust variety. Regardless of the one you score at your local Aldi, trust the people of Reddit by also snagging a few extra ingredients to use as toppings that will take this delicious and affordable pizza from good to great in seconds. Simply add one (or more) of these seven ingredients to your pie before baking and voila — you've got a custom meal fit to your taste buds.