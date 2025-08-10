7 Toppings Reddit Adds To Aldi's Take And Bake Pizzas
Mama Cozzi's Take and Bake Pizzas are an Aldi classic. After all, they're one of Aldi shoppers' favorite frozen pizza brands for good reason. According to Reddit users, these pizzas are the ideal vessel for tons of other toppings. They're the perfect pick for the days when you need a quick dinner. These yummy fresh za's are located in the refrigerated section of Aldi. Honestly, they're kind of hard to miss because they're relatively big (we're talking 16 inches of pie!) And, in true Aldi fashion, this family-sized meal is incredibly affordable. A Pepperoni pizza is only $7.59, and a Five Cheese type is $6.45.
Better yet, they come in different flavors beyond the Five Cheese and Pepperoni. There's also Sausage and Pepperoni, Supreme that features sausage and various veggies, Mega Meat, and even a cauliflower crust variety. Regardless of the one you score at your local Aldi, trust the people of Reddit by also snagging a few extra ingredients to use as toppings that will take this delicious and affordable pizza from good to great in seconds. Simply add one (or more) of these seven ingredients to your pie before baking and voila — you've got a custom meal fit to your taste buds.
Double down on the cheese
Arguably one of the most suggested additions — sprinkle on more cheese before baking. One intrepid soul wrote, "Half a bag of shredded Italian blend cheese," so go with that for an extra gooey pull, whole slices of fresh mozzarella for a creamy finish, smoked provolone for a unique take, or chunks of feta for a salty, briny punch.
Slice some tomatoes
If you snag a Five Cheese pizza, one of the simplest go-to extras is thinly sliced tomatoes (pat them dry and consider removing the seeds to get rid of excess moisture). Place these juicy slices on top of the cheesy pie to create flavorful bites of plush dough, savory cheese, and acidic yet sweet tomatoes for a balanced pie.
Impart some umami flavor with mushrooms
Another common suggestion by Reddit users is mushrooms. Use canned or fresh, or upgrade sauteed mushrooms to provide the pizza with a savory, umami taste that adds to the overall richness.
Consider dried or fresh herbs and spices
Some of the most popular recommendations via Reddit include dried herbs and spices — or a sprinkle of fresh thyme or large torn pieces of fresh basil. Several users suggested Penzeys Frozen Pizza Seasoning while one wrote that Cavender's All Purpose Greek Seasoning was transformative.
Boost the salty savoriness with bacon
Whether it's Canadian bacon for a soft texture or regular bacon strips for ample crunch and chew, there's no denying the tasty, smoky flavor this porky item can add to pizza. That's why it pops up on Reddit as a go-to choice for adding to the Mama Cozzi's pies.
Get controversial with pineapple
Several Reddit users suggested trying pineapple tidbits (which would be delish on a pepperoni variety to balance the spiciness). Sure, pineapple can be a controversial pizza topping, but if it's up your alley, you know firsthand the sweet and salty allure this tropical fruit brings.
Add spicy peppers for a pop of punchy power
If you plan to toss on some pineapple, one Reddit user also suggests adding jalapeños, which give a crave-worthy sweet and spicy flavor. Otherwise, go with thinly sliced fresh jalapeños (or habaneros for the truly bold) for a bright kick or pickled varieties for a milder, brinier take and bake creation.