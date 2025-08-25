The 3 Aldi Products Social Media Combines For Fast And Easy Fish Tacos

Aldi really makes putting dinner on the table easy and economical, from a selection of cheap freezer meals to several affordable boxed side dishes you should stock in your pantry. But one Redditor has discovered an incredible combination of three Aldi items that yields quick, delicious, and inexpensive fish tacos for your next Taco Tuesday. The OP on a thread under the Aldi subreddit, titled "100% aldi [sic] fish tacos have entered the chat," revealed that they used the Fremont Fish Market Wild Caught Beer Battered Cod Fillets ($4 or $5, depending on location), a Little Salad Bar Southwest Chopped Salad Kit (roughly $3), and Aldi-bought tortillas (just over $2).

Altogether, that came to a smidge over $10, making each taco at most $1.50 (the OP used two cod fillets per large tortilla, but you can definitely get away with just one cod fillet per smaller, fajita-size tortilla). Even the cheapest Taco Tuesday special can't touch that. Aside from the fish pieces, which crisp up beautifully in the air fryer, the Southwest Chopped Salad Kit does a lot of heavy lifting here, as it includes a Greek yogurt jalapeño dressing that OP drizzled over the fillings, a four-cheese Mexican blend, and even tortilla strips. "I never buy salad kits[,] but that is brilliant for fish tacos," one commenter enthused. We'd have to agree, random Redditor.