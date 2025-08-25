The 3 Aldi Products Social Media Combines For Fast And Easy Fish Tacos
Aldi really makes putting dinner on the table easy and economical, from a selection of cheap freezer meals to several affordable boxed side dishes you should stock in your pantry. But one Redditor has discovered an incredible combination of three Aldi items that yields quick, delicious, and inexpensive fish tacos for your next Taco Tuesday. The OP on a thread under the Aldi subreddit, titled "100% aldi [sic] fish tacos have entered the chat," revealed that they used the Fremont Fish Market Wild Caught Beer Battered Cod Fillets ($4 or $5, depending on location), a Little Salad Bar Southwest Chopped Salad Kit (roughly $3), and Aldi-bought tortillas (just over $2).
Altogether, that came to a smidge over $10, making each taco at most $1.50 (the OP used two cod fillets per large tortilla, but you can definitely get away with just one cod fillet per smaller, fajita-size tortilla). Even the cheapest Taco Tuesday special can't touch that. Aside from the fish pieces, which crisp up beautifully in the air fryer, the Southwest Chopped Salad Kit does a lot of heavy lifting here, as it includes a Greek yogurt jalapeño dressing that OP drizzled over the fillings, a four-cheese Mexican blend, and even tortilla strips. "I never buy salad kits[,] but that is brilliant for fish tacos," one commenter enthused. We'd have to agree, random Redditor.
Make customizations to your Aldi-ingredient fish tacos
The beauty of this recipe for all-Aldi-ingredient fish tacos is that they are endlessly customizable to suit your tastes and preferences; if you don't like cod, you could use Aldi's Jumbo Coconut Breaded Butterfly Shrimp instead for just under $4. Or you could do as a commenter in the Aldi subreddit thread suggested and buy bagged shredded cabbage mix instead of the Southwest Salad Kit; then, you can either purchase a different dressing (the Organic Chipotle Ranch dressing is delicious) or fix your own simple sauce, using equal parts mayonnaise and sour cream, thin it out with water, squirt in some lime juice, and sprinkle salt to taste. Or use a different salad kit for a variation on the cuisine style, like the Asian kit or the Bacon Caesar.
You might also inject some freshness into the mix, too, with slices of jalapeño or chopped cilantro (if you don't have the soap gene), or reach for cans and jars and add chopped green chiles or pickled jalapeños (just be sure not to make the common topping mistake when building the tacos and overloading them). We also highly recommend taking a few minutes before assembling all the fillings and giving your tortillas a good browning on a dry skillet (or one that has been sprayed with a bit of oil). It just adds a toasty dimension of flavor to your three-ingredient fish tacos from Aldi.