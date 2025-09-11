The State That Produces The Most Broccoli In The US
Broccoli is one of the most popular veggies sold in the United States (and it's certainly one of the most nutritious). While it may not be the easiest garden vegetable to grow at home, you've likely eaten it countless times throughout your life. But have you ever thought about where exactly it's produced? Perhaps unsurprisingly, California — the same state that produces the most ice cream in the country — is the largest producer of broccoli in the U.S. This comes as no shock, given that California ranked first in overall vegetable sales and processing in the 2022 Census of Agriculture Report, which is conducted every five years. When it comes to broccoli in particular, California produced an average of 15.5 million pounds in 2022 (per World Population Review).
So why does it do so well in the Golden State? Broccoli grows exceptionally well in climates with mild temperatures, sunny days, and well-draining soil. Because of this, most of the United States' broccoli is produced in California's Central Valley and coastal regions, with nearly half of the crop coming from Monterey County alone. Monterey County experiences the most days where temperatures hover around 60 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit during the growing season, which typically falls in the cooler months. This makes it an ideal place for broccoli — and many other vegetables — to thrive.
The state that took second place might surprise you
While California taking the top spot likely doesn't surprise you, the second-largest broccoli-producing state just might. Arizona, better known for its desert climate, comes in right behind California, producing 1.5 million pounds of broccoli per year — an impressive figure, but still 10 times less than California. This highlights just how mighty California is in terms of production value. Arizona, no stranger to second place (it also ranks second in burger consumption per state), is often seen by outsiders as hot and dry, but in reality, it has a diverse range of weather patterns that help its broccoli production succeed.
Much of Arizona's broccoli is grown in the lower Colorado River region, specifically in Yuma County — and much of its success comes from its embrace of technological advancements. For example, Arizona uses automation and smart machinery to help researchers determine how deep to plant seeds based on soil attributes. It'll be interesting to see how both California and Arizona fare in the 2027 Census of Agriculture.