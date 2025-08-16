The US State That Eats The Most The Burgers Is Not Texas Or Montana
Few foods pack a more all-American punch than burgers. While the dish's exact origin is a subject of historical debate, its appearance at the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair helped popularize it, but it was the rise of fast food that truly brought it to the masses. Today, you'll find burgers from sea to shining sea, as well as abroad. But if you glance at a map of the 50 states, you might wonder where consumption is especially popular. Many would guess beef-heavy areas like Montana or Texas, the U.S. state that eats the most meat. Or perhaps California, the birthplace of popular fast-food chains like McDonald's, In-N-out, and Jack in the Box, might come to mind. However, according to a study by Pantry and Larder, it's actually Oregon that leads in burger consumption per capita.
To calculate this statistic, experts examined burger joints per capita, Google Trends data reflecting burger demand, and divided total burger consumption among all 50 states. The findings suggest Oregon residents eat an average of 78 burgers a year — just one more than Arizona and three more than Utah. Although the precise reasons are unclear, it's evident the Beaver State loves a cheeseburger.
Oregon loves its burgers
Oregon is on the opposite coast from Maryland, the state that eats the most fast food. While national chains certainly have a strong presence in Oregon, there's also an appetite for more inventive burger styles. Portland, the state's largest city, offers an abundance of creative twists on the classic: taco burgers (a take on smash burgers that doesn't require a bun), elevated sandwiches served with wine, patties made of dry-aged beef, as well as vegan and chicken alternatives. There's also a deep respect for the traditional approach, served from the city's iconic food carts, lounges, taverns, and more. In a place where fried chicken sandwiches and beer also inspire great loyalty, it's no surprise that a simple meal of meat between two buns is so beloved.
Such burger culture extends beyond Portland, too. In the outdoor-loving city of Bend, days of hiking, swimming, and skiing often end with a satisfying burger from a cozy grill, brewery, or drive-in. Oregon also produces a notable amount of beef for its relatively modest population of under 5 million. All told, there are plenty of burgers to go around.