The US State That Eats The Most The Burgers Is Not Texas Or Montana

Few foods pack a more all-American punch than burgers. While the dish's exact origin is a subject of historical debate, its appearance at the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair helped popularize it, but it was the rise of fast food that truly brought it to the masses. Today, you'll find burgers from sea to shining sea, as well as abroad. But if you glance at a map of the 50 states, you might wonder where consumption is especially popular. Many would guess beef-heavy areas like Montana or Texas, the U.S. state that eats the most meat. Or perhaps California, the birthplace of popular fast-food chains like McDonald's, In-N-out, and Jack in the Box, might come to mind. However, according to a study by Pantry and Larder, it's actually Oregon that leads in burger consumption per capita.

To calculate this statistic, experts examined burger joints per capita, Google Trends data reflecting burger demand, and divided total burger consumption among all 50 states. The findings suggest Oregon residents eat an average of 78 burgers a year — just one more than Arizona and three more than Utah. Although the precise reasons are unclear, it's evident the Beaver State loves a cheeseburger.