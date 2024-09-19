Why Omelets Can Be A Risky Brunch Choice

Anyone who's ever been to brunch at a country club knows the omelet station is very popular and can easily back up. The result is usually some newbie in chef's whites hammering their way through pre-whisked or carton-mixed eggs, serving an omelet that's simultaneously overcooked (the eggs) and underdone (the litany of toppings shoved inside that haven't been fully sauteed, melted, or wilted).

Guests walk up, see all the toppings, and go ham like a child let loose in a candy shop: "I'd like bacon, tomatoes, peppers, onions, spinach, cheese, and ... mushrooms." Those onions and peppers are staying raw, that spinach isn't going to wilt, the cheese may melt eventually, and hopefully, you like mushrooms with a cardboard-like texture.

Additionally, many breakfast diners operate on a turn-and-burn basis, so there's no such thing as slow-cooked soft eggs. You get a hot pan, an egg patty, par-cooked fillings, and a line cook just trying to make it through service. These conditions aren't exactly conducive to bright, fluffy eggs. While there might not be anything inherently dangerous as far as food safety is concerned — though that may not be true for all brunch options; there's a reason Anthony Bourdain hated Hollandaise sauce, after all — the risk of ordering an omelet is leaving unsatisfied, hungry, and with a less-than-stellar opinion of a dish that's often a litmus test for whether someone knows how to cook.