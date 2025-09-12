The Fast Food Fried Chicken Chain That Doesn't Always Sell Bone-In Options

Chicken purists say that if it doesn't have bones, it isn't fried chicken. But one fast-food brand ranked among the top fried chicken chains is defying this traditional view. Bojangles has dared to veer away from its foundational business in favor of a more streamlined model, eschewing its mainstay poultry offerings to go boneless instead.

Long known for its fresh, never-frozen biscuits, popular chicken brand Bojangles built its reputation on bone-in chicken. Since 2021, however, the chain has shifted focus to a new boneless chicken menu. The brand has done away with its famous bone-in breasts, wings, and thighs and now showcases chicken tenders in their place.

Older Bojangles locations still offer bone-in chicken as of August 2025, and will continue to for the foreseeable future. But newer restaurants are opening under a revamped model with a reduced menu lineup that does not include bone-in chicken at all. Also gone from the menu are side dishes like the brand's grits, mashed potatoes and gravy, and Cajun Pintos. All-day breakfast has been nixed as well. And these changes aren't merely a passing fancy. All future Bojangles restaurants built in new markets will reportedly feature this downsized menu.