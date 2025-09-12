The Fast Food Fried Chicken Chain That Doesn't Always Sell Bone-In Options
Chicken purists say that if it doesn't have bones, it isn't fried chicken. But one fast-food brand ranked among the top fried chicken chains is defying this traditional view. Bojangles has dared to veer away from its foundational business in favor of a more streamlined model, eschewing its mainstay poultry offerings to go boneless instead.
Long known for its fresh, never-frozen biscuits, popular chicken brand Bojangles built its reputation on bone-in chicken. Since 2021, however, the chain has shifted focus to a new boneless chicken menu. The brand has done away with its famous bone-in breasts, wings, and thighs and now showcases chicken tenders in their place.
Older Bojangles locations still offer bone-in chicken as of August 2025, and will continue to for the foreseeable future. But newer restaurants are opening under a revamped model with a reduced menu lineup that does not include bone-in chicken at all. Also gone from the menu are side dishes like the brand's grits, mashed potatoes and gravy, and Cajun Pintos. All-day breakfast has been nixed as well. And these changes aren't merely a passing fancy. All future Bojangles restaurants built in new markets will reportedly feature this downsized menu.
Bojangles' boneless future
As Bojangles continues to expand into new markets — and re-emerge in areas where it formerly had presence — many restaurant-goers have been initially excited to learn they're getting a Bojangles in their city, only to be disheartened to learn that some items, most notably the bone-in chicken, are missing. Fans of the franchise have been very vocal on social media, airing their disappointment at the disappearance of bone-in meat. But the changes haven't appeared to harm the franchise in the grand scheme of things. In 2024, Bojangles reportedly saw excellent sales performance at its boneless-only locations. Expansion is also booming under the new business model, with Bojangles breaking into prime places like Las Vegas and Phoenix for the first time.
When customers unknowingly enter a boneless-only Bojangles location, some balk at the lack of traditional chicken fare. But, in many cases, all it reportedly takes is getting them to try the new chicken tenders just once to make them believers.
For anyone holding out hope that the changes won't last, employees suggest otherwise. The streamlined operations have improved working conditions. Induction cooktops used in the revamped restaurants keep kitchens cooler, and the slimmed-down menu is easier to prepare. That mirrors the reasoning McDonald's used when it ended all-day breakfast. Preparing the bone-in chicken also takes significantly more time. If the product runs out, refreshing a restaurant's supply can take from 30 minutes to a full hour, whereas it only takes 5 minutes or less to cook up a new batch of chicken tenders — making it easier to keep the line moving and the customers happy.