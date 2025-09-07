The Dollar Tree Find That Makes Storing Condiments Easy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dollar Tree is a great place to find hidden gems for cooking supplies. The discount haven is a great place to find affordable glassware, table linen, and even catering supplies. But what many do-it-yourselfers (aka DIY-ers) have discovered is that the Dollar Store's low-priced items are perfect for experimenting and customizing. That's how people discovered that lazy Susans, sold for only $1, making perfect storage containers for any condiments you might have. The ability to rotate at any time also makes it ideal for barbecues or other large gatherings where guests can sift through their choice of condiments.

The YouTube Channel The Daily DIYer showed how you can take a charger plate (or large serving style plate) and customize the lazy Susan to be a base. First, spray paint it a complementary color to the charger plate, then add food-grade silicone gel like the Silicone RTV 4500 Food Contact Safe High Strength Silicone Sealant sold at Amazon. Finally, let the rim of the lazy Susan dry for at least 24 hours before first use. The silicone will give the plate some grip on the rim of the lazy Susan. The top plate is ideal for larger items, such as mayonnaise, olive oil, and other condiments, while the bottom plate section of the lazy Susan is perfect for smaller items, including napkins, salt packets, and even toothpicks.