Why Buy A Cake Turntable When You Can Use A Lazy Susan?

While you can absolutely frost or crumb coat a cake when it's stationary, most bakers agree that using a cake turntable makes a world of difference to the entire process. Not only does a turntable give you a stable base for your cake to sit on, but it also allows you to frost (or ice, since frosting and icing are different) with precision and efficiency, thanks to the ability to easily rotate your dessert. It also makes decorating so much easier because you can make delicate swirls and intricate designs without much effort while spinning your cake. Need to trim your baked goods? A turntable can help with that, too.

Cake turntables are available to buy online and in-store, but you may already have a kitchen gadget that can help you out: a lazy Susan. While known for serving food (and as Giada De Laurentiis's tip for organizing your countertop), putting a cake stand on top of a lazy Susan is a no-fuss way to get all the benefits of a turntable without having to buy one.