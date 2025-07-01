Say Goodbye To Kitchen Clutter With This Vintage Storage Hack

It needs to be said: The lazy Susan doesn't get enough credit. It may not have the most appreciative name, but revolving serving trays have been helping people organize their kitchens and present foods for centuries. Folk etymology claims that Thomas Jefferson invented the lazy Susan, though its exact origins are unknown. Regardless of where it started, the lazy Susan was incredibly popular in the 1950s and is one of those retro kitchen design comebacks that should find a place in your modern kitchen today.

It operates as a tray on top of a turning mechanism, allowing for easier and quicker access. For kitchen organization, you can use multiple lazy Susans for different categories of food. Bottles of all sizes — like cooking oils, vinegars, and flavor essences — can be kept together. On another, all your grains (whether you keep them in Martha Stewart-approved glass jars or in their original packaging) can be grouped. In both cases, you'll no longer need to rummage through the pantry to get what you need. Simply rotate the lazy Susan, and voilà. It's best to keep taller products in the middle so that smaller items don't get overshadowed.

Seasonings and spices are one of the first categories to benefit from these tools. People usually use multiple in any given meal, and those change for each dish. As such, having all your spices equally attainable makes a big difference during time-sensitive food prep.