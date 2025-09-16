Dolly Parton's 3-Ingredient Cocktail Is The Perfect Sip For Pickle Lovers
Pickles are certainly having their moment, becoming one of the hottest trending flavors of the past year or so, with some celebrities at the head of that curve — think back to when everyone was putting pickles in Dr Pepper. Renowned pickle lover Selena Gomez's recipes for briny takes on snow cones and popcorn have gone viral — as has Dua Lipa's tart and spicy Coke. Even chef José Andrés has jumped onto the trend with his cocktail version of the pickleback, a combination of pickles and whiskey. And then there's the unique combination of vodka, tea, and pickled vegetables that Dolly Parton and her sister turn into a martini in their cookbook, "Good Lookin' Cookin'."
The "Dirt Road" Martini combines equal amounts of vodka and unsweetened tea with some of the brine from a jar of giardiniera. Giardiniera is a combination of Italian pickled vegetables, traditionally made with whatever is leftover in the garden at the end of the season. The Parton sisters' recipe calls for the Mezzetta brand. In addition to the brine, the sisters also add some of the pickled vegetables. Not only do the pickled vegetables add delicious flavor to the drink, but the colors are striking — or, rather, good lookin'. In addition to the Italian vegetables, the sisters also like to add some pitted or stuffed olives to the cocktail skewer.
Other ways to jump on the pickle trend
Cocktails are just one of several ways you can use leftover pickle brine – but you can also try flavoring sauteed vegetables and rice with the salty liquid. For Dolly Parton, the Dirt Road Martini isn't her only recipe with some distinctive pickle flavor. "Dollywood Presents Tennessee Mountain Home Cooking," a cookbook published in 1986 with recipes from members of the Dollywood family, features the famous country singer's recipe for cole slaw. To give her version of the dish a little extra tang, she adds some pickle juice and a dill pickle. Nearly 40 years later, the recipe is still making the rounds.
If you want to stick with the idea of a pickle martini but aren't sure about the Parton sisters' combo, you can simply add a small amount of pickle brine and a couple of pickle slices to a traditional gin or vodka martini, with a sprig of dill for an extra garnish. Or, if like Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa, you prefer it tart and spicy, add a slice or two of jalapeno pepper or use a pepper-flavored vodka. Whatever you choose, you'll surely have something to sing about.