Dolly Parton's 3-Ingredient Cocktail Is The Perfect Sip For Pickle Lovers

Pickles are certainly having their moment, becoming one of the hottest trending flavors of the past year or so, with some celebrities at the head of that curve — think back to when everyone was putting pickles in Dr Pepper. Renowned pickle lover Selena Gomez's recipes for briny takes on snow cones and popcorn have gone viral — as has Dua Lipa's tart and spicy Coke. Even chef José Andrés has jumped onto the trend with his cocktail version of the pickleback, a combination of pickles and whiskey. And then there's the unique combination of vodka, tea, and pickled vegetables that Dolly Parton and her sister turn into a martini in their cookbook, "Good Lookin' Cookin'."

The "Dirt Road" Martini combines equal amounts of vodka and unsweetened tea with some of the brine from a jar of giardiniera. Giardiniera is a combination of Italian pickled vegetables, traditionally made with whatever is leftover in the garden at the end of the season. The Parton sisters' recipe calls for the Mezzetta brand. In addition to the brine, the sisters also add some of the pickled vegetables. Not only do the pickled vegetables add delicious flavor to the drink, but the colors are striking — or, rather, good lookin'. In addition to the Italian vegetables, the sisters also like to add some pitted or stuffed olives to the cocktail skewer.