Save Money At Texas Roadhouse With This Steak Ordering Hack
While Texas Roadhouse is one of the more affordable steakhouses, fans of the chain are always on the hunt for ways to hack the menu (including recreating its iconic butter at another steak chain) and get a better deal. Here's one of many Texas Roadhouse hacks that every fan should know: Order the filet medallions instead of the regular filet to get more bang for your buck.
According to a former employee on TikTok, a six-ounce Dallas Filet costs $24.49, while an eight-ounce one is $28.49. On the other hand, the filet medallions come with nine ounces of meat for $24.99. As a bonus, the medallions are served over rice or mashed potatoes, accompanied by your choice of two sides. However, people don't realize you can substitute your rice or potatoes for any side on the menu, giving you three sides instead of two. For example, you could order the fillet medallions and pair them with Mac and Cheese, Rattlesnake Bites, and Steak Fries. This is the perfect option for anyone seeking a satisfying meal at a great value.
If you want to maximize your steak consumption or perhaps share your meal with another person, another former employee shared in a Reddit post, "You can also pay a small upcharge to add [one] more 3 [ounce] medallion." While they explain that the price varies according to the location, it's "a great way to ensure leftovers or a very hearty meal." We imagine this would work amazingly well if you were ordering a meal for takeout and sharing it with another person.
More ways to save at Texas Roadhouse
Of course, this isn't the only menu hack worth considering. Another viral TikTok hack for saving money at Texas Roadhouse involves ordering from the children's menu. An eight-ounce New York Strip steak typically is $22.99, but the six-ounce steak from the kid's "Ranger Meals" menu is just $11.99 and includes a drink. For something lighter, you can also try pairing the Lil' Dillo Steak Bites ($8.99) with a salad as a side to create a more affordable version of the $20.99 Steakhouse Filet Salad.
Even if you order off the kids' menu, you still get to choose one of 16 side options, including classics like mashed potatoes and green beans, as well as premium add-ons like mac and cheese or Caesar salad, which come with an additional charge of $0.79 to $0.99. Lastly, if you're unsure which side to choose, consider the Texas Red Chili.
While chilli may sound like a weird side to eat with steak, it's actually a great way to covertly add more steak to your meal at no extra cost. In the same Reddit post, a former employee explains that since Texas Roadhouse hand-cuts all of its steaks, those trimmings have to go somewhere. "Making this chili one of the most expensive chili you could make at home because it is ground Filet, ribeye, strip, and sirloin meat," they explained. While it isn't clear exactly how much steak is in each serving of chili, it's still a hearty side option for meat lovers who want a filling meal, whichever steak ordering hack they choose to get the most out of their Texas Roadhouse experience.