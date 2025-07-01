Save Money At Texas Roadhouse With This Steak Ordering Hack

While Texas Roadhouse is one of the more affordable steakhouses, fans of the chain are always on the hunt for ways to hack the menu (including recreating its iconic butter at another steak chain) and get a better deal. Here's one of many Texas Roadhouse hacks that every fan should know: Order the filet medallions instead of the regular filet to get more bang for your buck.

According to a former employee on TikTok, a six-ounce Dallas Filet costs $24.49, while an eight-ounce one is $28.49. On the other hand, the filet medallions come with nine ounces of meat for $24.99. As a bonus, the medallions are served over rice or mashed potatoes, accompanied by your choice of two sides. However, people don't realize you can substitute your rice or potatoes for any side on the menu, giving you three sides instead of two. For example, you could order the fillet medallions and pair them with Mac and Cheese, Rattlesnake Bites, and Steak Fries. This is the perfect option for anyone seeking a satisfying meal at a great value.

If you want to maximize your steak consumption or perhaps share your meal with another person, another former employee shared in a Reddit post, "You can also pay a small upcharge to add [one] more 3 [ounce] medallion." While they explain that the price varies according to the location, it's "a great way to ensure leftovers or a very hearty meal." We imagine this would work amazingly well if you were ordering a meal for takeout and sharing it with another person.