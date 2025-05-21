The Iconic NYC Steakhouse Anthony Bourdain Swore By For Unforgettable Cuts And Flavors

As one of the titans of the culinary world, Anthony Bourdain's opinions on restaurants will always retain their staying power and gravitas. One restaurant in New York City was beloved by the late Bourdain for those very things. Bourdain considered Keens Steakhouse to be the master template that all other steakhouses tried to emulate. In season 5, episode 8 of his television show, "No Reservations", Bourdain explored aspects of the island borough of Manhattan he felt were disappearing. Admittedly, Keens wasn't disappearing, but the stoic concept of meat and hard liquor, emblematic of what Bourdain considered "political power built around beef, bloody aprons, and smoke-filled room," was (via Facebook).

The majesty of Keens rests in its tight grip on identity and tradition, checking off all the necessities on Bourdain's checklist — oil paintings, wood paneling, and taxidermy on the wall. While other steakhouses, both in N.Y.C. and around the country, try to offer up new and elevated spins on classic dishes, Keens has remained largely unchanged. The pipe room is still intact, showcasing imported tobacco pipes used and stored at Keens, belonging to presidents, celebrities, and other American icons like Buffalo Bill. Keens isn't where you'd dine on what Bourdain considered the most underrated steak; instead, it's home for likeminded individuals craving Bourdain's favorite steaks, massive cuts of ribeye and prime rib. The hulking cut of prime rib, served at a juicy rare, was Bourdain's go-to order when dining at Keens Steakhouse.