The Buttery Upgrade That Changes Hot Dogs Forever

Hot dogs are about as classic as summer food gets; they're simple, quick to make, and easy to customize with all kinds of toppings. And since we tend to focus on the many ways we can add to the meat itself, the bun often gets overlooked. It's usually just there to hold the sausage, ketchup, and mustard together, but that doesn't mean it has to be bland or boring. If you're looking to get a bit bougie and take your hot dogs to the next level without a ton of effort, you'll be pleased to know that all you have to do is start by making yourself a great garlic butter sauce.

It's incredible how much of an enhancement such a small addition makes. No need to make a big hot dog mistake by swinging big on a topping and missing; simply taking the time to brush your hot dog bun with garlic butter before toasting it will transform your entire eating experience. The butter seeps into the bread, creating a golden, slightly crisp exterior while infusing each bite with rich, savory flavor.

The garlic adds that irresistible aroma and taste that makes you think of garlic bread, and now, instead of the bun being an afterthought, it's giving main character energy. This change makes every hot dog taste better than something you'd order at a ballpark or from a street cart, and you don't have to go to a gourmet restaurant to get the experience of a relishing a gourmet frank; you can do it from the comfort of your own home.