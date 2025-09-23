Leave These Pre-Prepped Ingredients On The Shelf To Save Money At The Grocery Store

The significantly overpriced pre-prepped items to avoid that will send your wallet into a frenzy — precut fruits and veggies. Sure, the perfectly aligned plastic containers filled with already peeled and diced colorful fruits and vegetables look pretty darn alluring. Still, you'll be paying a pretty penny to achieve a few extra minutes of convenience. While there are definitely exceptions when this prepped type is necessary, for the most part, avoid this grab-and-go item to keep some money. Each item in a pre-prepped package needs to be thoroughly washed, peeled, cut, and packaged, which requires the store to charge extra for these additional factors.

Even at affordable grocers like Walmart, you can expect to pay $7.97 per 32-ounce pack of cut watermelon (at the time of publishing). In contrast, a full-size seedless (which almost always yields more than 32 ounces of edible fruit) only costs $4.97. The same goes for cantaloupe chunks, which are $4.12, but the actual melon is only $2.78. Berries follow a similar pattern, where a mixed strawberry and blueberry pack is $5.97 for only 10 ounces of fruit. On the other hand, you can get an entire pound of strawberries for $2.82 and a pint of blueberries for $2.67, totaling $5.49 when combined to create your own fruit tray that'll last longer than one sitting.