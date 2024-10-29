The Grab-And-Go Item You Might Want To Avoid Buying At A Deli

It may seem like supermarket deli sections have been expanding to a wild degree. Nowadays, you can find everything from hot foods and salads to soups and snacks at deli grab-and-go counters. However, there are items you should think twice about picking up from a deli, including even healthier options like fresh pre-cut fruit since it can actually give you food poisoning if prepared inattentively.

It's easy for fruits like melons, which sit on the ground, to pick up infectious agents from the soil. The rinds of cantaloupes or melons, for example, can easily carry listeria, E.coli, and salmonella. So if a grocery worker cuts a melon without giving it a thorough wash first, the bacteria can transfer from the knife that cuts through the rind into the flesh of the fruit.

It's actually happened before: In 2018, fresh-cut melons caused an outbreak of salmonella. Seventy-seven people were infected in nine states, and 36 people were hospitalized. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, half of all foodborne illnesses in the U.S. come from fresh produce contaminated with these pathogens.