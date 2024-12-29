How To Successfully Substitute Fresh Fruit For Dried In Baked Goods

Whether you're baking cakes, muffins, or cookies, adding some fruit is a delicious way to boost both the taste and texture. Using dried rather than fresh is not only convenient, but also means you can use fruits that might not be in season — whether you prefer cranberries, cherries, prunes, figs, apricots, peaches, apples, or blueberries. But what do you need to know before you make the switch? Food Republic consulted Sofia Schlieben, corporate pastry chef at JF Restaurants, to get some pro tips.

"It depends on the baked good," said Schlieben. "One technique I like is creating a dried fruit puree by rehydrating dried fruit in a 1:4 sugar-to-water syrup, then blending it until smooth. I'll use this puree in my favorite banana bread recipe as a substitute for bananas — perfect for when you don't have ripe bananas on hand!" If you want to incorporate even more flavor as well as texture, raisins or dried berries are the best dried fruits to spruce up banana bread.

Another easy method for making a puree with dried fruit involves gently poaching the dried fruit in water and sugar in a pan over a low heat for around half an hour until the sugar melts. This will also give the fruit a lovely soft texture before you blend it. Consider adding additional ingredients to boost the flavor, too, such as orange zest with dried apricots, or spices like ginger or cardamom with dried mango.