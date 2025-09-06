The Chicago-Style Hot Dog Variation That Deserves More Credit

Chicago has long been a city of innovation when it comes to food. From classic, globally-loved staples like deep-dish pizza and Italian beef, to the beloved Chicago-style hot dog — considered to be the best style of hot dog, according to Anthony Bourdain – it's clear that Chicagoans take their food seriously. As of 2025, the Windy City currently boasts an impressive 19 Michelin-starred restaurants, making it the only Midwestern city features on the guide. Yet, at the heart of its culinary scene, it's the local classics that truly define Chicago's food identity and draw food lovers from around the world. Among these, one standout twist on tradition has been gaining some attention: the char dog, a flame-kissed variation of the beloved Chicago-style hot dog.

So, what makes a char dog different from a classic Chicago-style dog? Although they both share the same ingredients, the differences all come down to how the frankfurter is cooked. While a traditional Chicago-style dog is usually steamed or simmered, the char dog is flame-grilled, typically over charcoal or briquettes (Pro tip: we recommend poaching your frankfurters before grilling). This method gives the hot dog its signature character. Steaming keeps the classic version juicy but relatively mild in flavor, whereas grilling infuses the char dog with a distinct smokiness, adds depth, and creates a snappy, crisp, and caramelized exterior with char marks that keeps the fans lining up. The result is a bolder and more textured take on one of Chicago's most iconic street food staples.