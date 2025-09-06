Does Outback Steakhouse Use Fresh Or Frozen Steaks?

Although ubiquitous across American cityscapes, casual dining chains' sales keep struggling. And even the dependably warm and cheerful Outback Steakhouse is part of the down and out. Food Republic ranked it the worst American steakhouse chain, and many others share the sentiment that its quality has dropped.

So with served meats (and iconic Bloomin' Onion) comprising the chain's most quintessential offerings, there's more intrigue than ever in the quality of its beef. And a relevant point of interest is whether its steaks are fresh or frozen.

It's the Standard Meat Company that distributes beef to Outback Steakhouse locations, according to a Texas Tech document. As noted on its website, the business has worked with chain-dining establishments for decades, maintaining a strong relationship with the Aussie-themed restaurant since 1994.

A central tenet of its butchering process comes down to maintaining a cool, yet not frozen, facility, followed by briskly vacuum-sealing the meat. At no point does the meat get frozen, thus signaling Outback Steakhouse only sizzles up fresh meat in its kitchen.