Skip This Backsplash Mistake To Avoid A Cleaning Nightmare Later
If you're renovating your kitchen, there are some kitchen remodeling mistakes that you'll want to avoid, like buying a refrigerator without measuring the space it will fit in. And while most mistakes are easy enough to steer clear of or remedy when you make them, some of them can't be as easily fixed as exchanging a fridge for one the right size. One such mishap, according to Thomas Borcherding, owner and lead designer of Homestar Design Remodel, is having white grout lines in your backsplash. And not just any white grout lines — but cement-based ones. This is similar to how white grout is a dirty mistake you want to avoid on kitchen floors.
According to Borcherding, your new grout lines are immediately at risk of staining, especially if you don't apply a sealer. This also holds true if you opt to use an epoxy grout, which doesn't need to be sealed and is resistant to mildew growth. "However, the vast majority of those within the kitchen industry still use cement-based grouts, as they are significantly less expensive, more readily available, and familiar," Borcherding says. The issue here is that cement-based grouts (which are used by 94% of contractors in the U.S.) are just as porous as actual cement is, which can lead to problems in your kitchen. "As a result [of being porous], particulates can enter these pores and produce staining," Borcherding explains. "This is why white grout is such a headache for kitchen backsplashes, as the color white is particularly susceptible to showing staining."
Better options for grout lines in your kitchen
When looking for better options, Thomas Borcherding recommends sanded finishes as opposed to unsanded ones, as they don't make stains stand out as much. "In terms of color, dark grout lines are best when maintenance is a concern," Borcherding says. Keep in mind that while dark lines are wonderful for staining purposes, they can sometimes show mineral deposits if your home has hard water. The darker you go, the higher the likelihood these deposits will be visible. But if you have your heart set on dark grout, Borcherding recommends buying a water softener to combat this issue. For those who are fine with their grout lines being lighter colors, some options that will hide stains well include mocha, taupe, light gray, and sand.
Additionally, the thickness of grout lines can impact cleaning. For instance, the thinner you go (like 1⁄16 inch, for example), the sleeker your lines will look, and the less chance you have of seeing stains. Thin lines are also good complements for more modern tiles. If you go with thick ones (about ¼ inch or more), it will give a more classic look, but can trap stains and debris more often. In the off chance that you have a grout color you don't like, you can opt to repaint your grout lines. You'll just need to clean, paint, and seal them. Keep in mind that once your grout is set, you want to avoid cleaning it with vinegar, as this can break down the material.