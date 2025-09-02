Skip This Backsplash Mistake To Avoid A Cleaning Nightmare Later

If you're renovating your kitchen, there are some kitchen remodeling mistakes that you'll want to avoid, like buying a refrigerator without measuring the space it will fit in. And while most mistakes are easy enough to steer clear of or remedy when you make them, some of them can't be as easily fixed as exchanging a fridge for one the right size. One such mishap, according to Thomas Borcherding, owner and lead designer of Homestar Design Remodel, is having white grout lines in your backsplash. And not just any white grout lines — but cement-based ones. This is similar to how white grout is a dirty mistake you want to avoid on kitchen floors.

According to Borcherding, your new grout lines are immediately at risk of staining, especially if you don't apply a sealer. This also holds true if you opt to use an epoxy grout, which doesn't need to be sealed and is resistant to mildew growth. "However, the vast majority of those within the kitchen industry still use cement-based grouts, as they are significantly less expensive, more readily available, and familiar," Borcherding says. The issue here is that cement-based grouts (which are used by 94% of contractors in the U.S.) are just as porous as actual cement is, which can lead to problems in your kitchen. "As a result [of being porous], particulates can enter these pores and produce staining," Borcherding explains. "This is why white grout is such a headache for kitchen backsplashes, as the color white is particularly susceptible to showing staining."