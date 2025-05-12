The Huge Kitchen Remodeling Mistake That's Easy To Overlook But Better To Avoid
If you're DIYing a home reno project, it's easy to make mistakes. Some are bigger -– and costlier –- than others. You might waste a little time and money on a cheap kitchen trend like a peel-and-stick product, only to find it wasn't the best choice after applying some of it in your kitchen. No problem: Peel it off, learn your lesson, and move on. But some wrong choices will set you back a whole lot more in terms of time, effort, and bucks.
One such mistake is buying a big-ticket item, like a refrigerator or stove, without taking the time to properly measure first and make sure it's going to fit your space. You may even think you have measured correctly, only to find after the appliance is delivered that you didn't take certain things into account. For instance, it may need extra clearance for protruding electrical plugs, cords, and other components. If you measured thinking a device would shove flush against the wall, you'll have a rude awakening when you have to position it differently than you planned, and it ends up sticking out unattractively. It's also common to measure width and height but fail to account for depth, which can result in a protruding appliance.
Refrigerators should always be given extra ventilation space, which a novice DIYer may not realize. Recommended airflow distances can vary with specific appliances, but in general, there should be adequate ventilation clearance for the top, back, and sides of a fridge. Without it, you're going to overtax the machine's components, which not only makes it wear out faster but also increases your utility bills.
Proper due diligence will help save time, money, and frustration
It's easy to get caught up when you're shopping and to fixate on aesthetics and trendy kitchen innovations rather than practicality. Vintage kitchen appliances are making a comeback, for instance, and you may spot one in a color or style you love and buy it based on looks rather than feasibility for the space you have.
With all types of large appliances, you have to factor in things like whether there's enough space for the doors to open fully without banging into something else or overly obstructing the flow of the room. If you're working solo and not using a contractor on a kitchen project, it's best to avoid haste in making selections. Carefully study the specifications for the appliance you're considering. It's also wise to consult with experts at the store you're purchasing the appliance from. Go in armed not only with measurements but also with photos of the intended installation location and the surrounding kitchen area. This will help an employee better advise you regarding which products are good options for your specific kitchen.
While it's true you can generally return an appliance if it doesn't fit your space as you hoped, you may be stuck with restocking fees, delivery costs, and other charges. If you purchased installation services through the store, you'll still have to foot the bill for the professional's time if you change your mind once the item is installed.
If your project is a full-blown remodel, not just cosmetic, you should choose your appliances before planning the cabinetry or finalizing your design. This helps ensure proper fit and that the right plumbing and electrical connections are in place for your appliances.