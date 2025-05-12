The Huge Kitchen Remodeling Mistake That's Easy To Overlook But Better To Avoid

If you're DIYing a home reno project, it's easy to make mistakes. Some are bigger -– and costlier –- than others. You might waste a little time and money on a cheap kitchen trend like a peel-and-stick product, only to find it wasn't the best choice after applying some of it in your kitchen. No problem: Peel it off, learn your lesson, and move on. But some wrong choices will set you back a whole lot more in terms of time, effort, and bucks.

One such mistake is buying a big-ticket item, like a refrigerator or stove, without taking the time to properly measure first and make sure it's going to fit your space. You may even think you have measured correctly, only to find after the appliance is delivered that you didn't take certain things into account. For instance, it may need extra clearance for protruding electrical plugs, cords, and other components. If you measured thinking a device would shove flush against the wall, you'll have a rude awakening when you have to position it differently than you planned, and it ends up sticking out unattractively. It's also common to measure width and height but fail to account for depth, which can result in a protruding appliance.

Refrigerators should always be given extra ventilation space, which a novice DIYer may not realize. Recommended airflow distances can vary with specific appliances, but in general, there should be adequate ventilation clearance for the top, back, and sides of a fridge. Without it, you're going to overtax the machine's components, which not only makes it wear out faster but also increases your utility bills.