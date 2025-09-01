The Old-School Turkey Diner Meal That's No Longer Popular

In contrast to the biggest current food trends, many dishes have fallen out of favor. As a result, items get erased from restaurant menus, recipes stop circulating in print, and flavors turn into long distant memories. There is a sense of sadness when classic dishes dip in popularity, so it's a good idea to keep tabs on fading old-school meals, such as turkey Devonshire — a creation worth remembering.

Hailing from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the food's essentially an all-out open-faced sandwich. It starts with a piece of white toast — an unassuming vessel — that then holds a generously sized roasted turkey breast, followed by crisped bacon. The whole thing gets drowned in a very cheesy cheddar roux and sprinkled with parmesan and paprika. Heated in an oven right before serving, the dish comes out hot, bubbling, and huge. Upon first impression, there's an immediate visual appeal akin to a batch of Tex-Mex enchiladas or Portugal's Francesinha.

For several decades in the mid-20th century, the dish created quite a buzz around Pittsburgh. Chefs crafted unique renditions, integrating additions like tomatoes or asparagus, as well as swapping the toast for brioche and cheddar for Béchamel. Some even elevated the concept with seafood like crab meat. Unfortunately, most of the famed spots shuttered their doors, limiting Turkey Devonshire to a very select few Pennsylvania restaurants.