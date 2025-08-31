The Best Budget Boxed Cabernet Sauvignon Surpasses Expectations

Cabernet sauvignon is one of the world's most popular red-wine grape varieties, and is grown and produced in most major winemaking regions. A standout cabernet sauvignon should check a few key boxes: It should be full-bodied, have a lively acidity, carry complex aromas of rich dark-fruit flavors like blackcurrant or plum, and finish with smooth tannins. According to our tester, Summit cabernet sauvignon hits all of these marks, which is exactly why it came out top in our ranking.

According to its Target description: "This medium-bodied wine has delicious notes of dark blackberry, rich coffee, and smooth tannins," which is a profile that reflects our taster's impressions that the wine was aromatic, smooth, balanced, and just dry enough to make it a clear standout for both quality and value. However, instead of medium-bodied, our taster found Summit to be full-bodied, which is actually an indicator of a high-quality cabernet sauvignon.

It's not just our taster who is impressed with this boxed wine. Summit appears to have won over other wine fans too. As one reviewer put it, "[Summit cabernet sauvignon] is the driest box red which is why I prefer it to all others I have tried. Great every day very drinkable." This combo of dryness, drinkability, and flavor is hard to find in most boxed wines, which makes Summit an affordable, every-day crowd-pleaser that we totally recommend giving a try if you're looking for a boxed wine that will surpass your expectations.