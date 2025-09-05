Make Homemade Potato Chips With This Affordable Amazon Gadget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Making potato chips at home is undoubtedly worth the time it takes. Crisp, warm, and crunchy, they truly outshine anything you can get in a bag. (After all, potato chips started as a delicacy at restaurants.) But making them is a somewhat precarious business. Air fryers have helped take away some of the stress, eliminating the need for having a deep fryer or a potful of oil. But slicing the potatoes can still be a challenge. To get the proper crispness, the slices need to be nearly paper thin, a difficult task even for someone with master knife skills. Anyone who has used a mandoline when slicing vegetables and has scraped their knuckle (or worse) knows why many are hesitant to pull that particular device from the back of their cabinets. Thankfully, TikTokers have figured out how to turn a Susteas Rotary Cheese Grater into the perfect tool for making homemade potato chips. It comes in a variety of colors and is affordably priced as low as $25 (as of this writing), depending on the shade you choose.

The grater comes with five blades, a mandoline slicer, and a food chopper. It also has a suctioned base so it won't move around during use. Although sold as a cheese grater, the manufacturer intended it for multiple uses and demonstrates how it can be used on a wide array of fruits and vegetables. While TikTokers have posted their use of the device to make wavy chips, you can also julienne or simply slice your potatoes. Additionally, a newer model comes with six blades, a snap-on handle, and improved suction at the base.