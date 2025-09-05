Make Homemade Potato Chips With This Affordable Amazon Gadget
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Making potato chips at home is undoubtedly worth the time it takes. Crisp, warm, and crunchy, they truly outshine anything you can get in a bag. (After all, potato chips started as a delicacy at restaurants.) But making them is a somewhat precarious business. Air fryers have helped take away some of the stress, eliminating the need for having a deep fryer or a potful of oil. But slicing the potatoes can still be a challenge. To get the proper crispness, the slices need to be nearly paper thin, a difficult task even for someone with master knife skills. Anyone who has used a mandoline when slicing vegetables and has scraped their knuckle (or worse) knows why many are hesitant to pull that particular device from the back of their cabinets. Thankfully, TikTokers have figured out how to turn a Susteas Rotary Cheese Grater into the perfect tool for making homemade potato chips. It comes in a variety of colors and is affordably priced as low as $25 (as of this writing), depending on the shade you choose.
@thereeseco
A cheese grater that makes wavy potato chips? Excuse me? #cheesegrater #rotarycheesegrater #shreddedcheese #kitchengadgets #mothersdaygift #ttslevelup
The grater comes with five blades, a mandoline slicer, and a food chopper. It also has a suctioned base so it won't move around during use. Although sold as a cheese grater, the manufacturer intended it for multiple uses and demonstrates how it can be used on a wide array of fruits and vegetables. While TikTokers have posted their use of the device to make wavy chips, you can also julienne or simply slice your potatoes. Additionally, a newer model comes with six blades, a snap-on handle, and improved suction at the base.
Additional steps for making the crispiest homemade potato chips
Getting potatoes sliced just to the right thickness is one key to successful homemade potato chips, but there are a few other steps you need to keep in mind. To get crispy chips without burning them, you need to eliminate as much of the surface starch and sugars from the potatoes as possible. One way to do so is by rinsing the slices several times, until the water becomes clear. Using cold water will tighten up the cells in the potatoes and make sure the chips get crispy. Since rinsing doesn't fully eliminate the starch, another step you may want to take is to parboil them. After they've been rinsed and/or parboiled, dry the slices thoroughly.
Once the chips are dry, you can spray them with oil and air-fry or bake them. If you want to be truly decadent and enjoy the full greasy feel of a chip, deep-fry them. Another rule to remember when making homemade chips is to season the slices after they've been fried, when the oil is still hot. This ensures the seasoning — salt, pepper, paprika, parmesan cheese, or whatever else you choose — will stick to the chip. With those wavy slices using the rotary cheese grater, the seasoning is sure to stick in the grooves. Once you've made your own homemade potato chips, you'll be offering them to your friends and family saying, "Betcha can't eat just one."