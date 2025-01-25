Do You Really Need A Mandoline For Perfectly Sliced Vegetables?

The mandoline is perhaps one of the most polarizing kitchen tools out there. While many chefs and home cooks alike swear by the single-blade slicer for quickly cutting vegetables and making ultra-thin slices of meat, many people find it too intimidating to keep one on hand. Fortunately, there's no need to run out and buy a slicer to make restaurant-quality vegetables at home. Food Republic asked Estiatorio Milos founder Costas Spilidias for his advice on how to prep vegetables like a pro without a mandoline.

"Any pointed knife will do," Spilidias says. "A razor sharp one, not flimsy and not too heavy, as you want to use the tip of the knife to slice and not to chop." To get precise cuts every time — and to keep your fingers safe — try using the claw method when slicing your veggies: Using your non-dominant hand, hold the outside of the vegetable steady with your thumb and pinky, and curl your other fingers in slightly so that the tips press down firmly onto the top of the vegetable. With some practice, this method can help you find a fluid slicing rhythm, which, according to Spilidias, is far more important than speed.

"A continuous cut helps make slices of the same thickness," he says. "It is also very important to check the slices as you go, [as] you may need to adjust the slant of the knife to have a line as straight as possible." For the most accuracy when slicing, pinch the heel of the blade between your index finger and thumb, and wrap your remaining fingers around the handle. This chef-approved technique is key to having greater control over your knife and preventing any slippage.