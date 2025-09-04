Martha Stewart's Boozy Fix For Eliminating Unwanted Kitchen Odors

As a boozy fix for stubborn kitchen odors, Martha Stewart says vodka reigns supreme. You can clean a lot of your kitchen with just vodka, provided it has a high enough alcohol content.

When it comes to what type of vodka to use, the cheaper and higher ABV the bottle, the better. You don't need to waste your pricey Ketel One, and flavored vodkas may leave excess residue and odd smells that sabotage your cleaning process.

Once you have your vodka, mix in a couple drops of scented essential oil, add it to a mister, and use it as a mildly antiseptic air freshener. Unlike other fresheners, though, that may only cover up smells, a vodka mix actually works to eliminate odor-causing bacteria, replacing their scent with that of your chosen oil.

Since vodka evaporates so quickly, it's ideal for freshening up fabrics that have absorbed years of cooking smells, like the curtains above your kitchen sink, pot holders, and decorative dish towels. It is also great for kitchen fabrics that may not hold up well in the washing machine, as vodka doesn't harm most fabrics and helps loosen up stubborn stains. Still, vodka isn't limited to just fabrics or the air itself.