7 Bakery-Worthy Cookie Decorating Ideas For Beginners

Making cookie dough and baking it to make perfectly shaped cookies is a feat in and of itself. Or maybe you bought pre-made dough that made the process a lot faster. Whatever the case, decorating these yummy morsels is the next step that can take your regular cookies to the next level. However, decorating cookies with bakery-worthy charm can seem pretty daunting.

The good news is that there are plenty of different methods you can rely on to frost with or without piping tips, ice a cookie super quickly, and decorate your cookies with a noteworthy flair. For each of these tips, you'll need either a firm or stiff homemade buttercream frosting (you can also use the canned kind, too), a thinner consistency icing like royal icing or glaze, and finally, edible sprinkles or decorative candies. Combine these elements with seven straightforward cookie decoration ideas that any beginner can master, and you'll be left with a batch of cookies that leave an impressive final look.