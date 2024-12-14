Decorating Sugar Cookies Is Way Easier With One Simple Method

If you're baking these treats for little ones, or simply love to show off your crafty skills, then experimenting with marble-effect icing sugar will be a welcomed addition. To add some color and style to your cookies, drop in some gel food coloring for the best, most vibrant results. Sparingly add the coloring and grab a skewer or toothpick to swirl it evenly throughout the mix. Keep the colors popping by reapplying drops after every few cookies.

Consistency is the star of the show when it comes to mastering the dip method. To gauge the density of the icing, some follow the five-second rule by using a knife to draw a line in your royal icing mixture and waiting to see if the line disappears after five seconds. Equally, you could use the eight-second rule where you do the same thing only by making a figure eight. If it disappears before eight seconds, it isn't thick enough — after eight, it's too thick, so water it down. If you find the line or figure eight disappears too quickly, use powdered sugar to make the mixture more dense.

The thickness of the sugar cookies also plays a pretty pivotal role in getting this recipe right. Learning how to roll out the dough mixture for sugar cookies is important as a thick sugar cookie can affect the dipping process. Namely, a larger and chunkier sugar cookie will be too heavy and may fall apart during the dipping process. Aim for about a ¼ inch thickness for the best results.