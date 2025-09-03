We Ranked This Amazon-Sold Chicago-Style Popcorn Brand Last. Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chicago-style foods are always undeniably delicious. You've got the poppyseed-bunned Chicago-style hot dog, or the famous Chicago popcorn, which features a blend of savory, cheesy, and sweet buttery caramel corn, creating a unique combo that gives the common sweet and salty flavor profile a run for its money. One bite and you might even start cheering for "Da Bears." The thing is, there are a lot of brands out there that make Chicago-style popcorn, but that doesn't mean they're all worth the hype. In fact, after testing and ranking seven Chicago-style popcorn brands on Amazon, it was determined that Angie's Boom Chicka Pop's Caramel & Cheddar was not a top contender.

The reasoning for this low rank was mainly due to the popcorn's lack of stand-out flavor. After all, when you're craving this kind of popcorn, you want that thick, salty dusting of cheddar that sticks to your fingertips paired with an uber-crunchy caramelized candy-like buttery flavor. The flavor of this brand reportedly fell short compared to other creations that can also be found on Amazon that pack the classic punch. Some consumers reported not liking the combination of flavors, while others felt the cheese recipe had changed recently, which was a significant downside. The consensus — while there's nothing per se "wrong" with it, it doesn't create a long-lasting impression in the Chicago-style popcorn rankings. With only 15 total reviews on the Angie's site, the Cheddar & Caramel mix is not as well-reviewed as the other varieties, either.