We Ranked This Amazon-Sold Chicago-Style Popcorn Brand Last. Here's Why
Chicago-style foods are always undeniably delicious. You've got the poppyseed-bunned Chicago-style hot dog, or the famous Chicago popcorn, which features a blend of savory, cheesy, and sweet buttery caramel corn, creating a unique combo that gives the common sweet and salty flavor profile a run for its money. One bite and you might even start cheering for "Da Bears." The thing is, there are a lot of brands out there that make Chicago-style popcorn, but that doesn't mean they're all worth the hype. In fact, after testing and ranking seven Chicago-style popcorn brands on Amazon, it was determined that Angie's Boom Chicka Pop's Caramel & Cheddar was not a top contender.
The reasoning for this low rank was mainly due to the popcorn's lack of stand-out flavor. After all, when you're craving this kind of popcorn, you want that thick, salty dusting of cheddar that sticks to your fingertips paired with an uber-crunchy caramelized candy-like buttery flavor. The flavor of this brand reportedly fell short compared to other creations that can also be found on Amazon that pack the classic punch. Some consumers reported not liking the combination of flavors, while others felt the cheese recipe had changed recently, which was a significant downside. The consensus — while there's nothing per se "wrong" with it, it doesn't create a long-lasting impression in the Chicago-style popcorn rankings. With only 15 total reviews on the Angie's site, the Cheddar & Caramel mix is not as well-reviewed as the other varieties, either.
More on Angie's Boom Chicka Pop
The reason for a less than stand-out taste might be because Angie's Boom Chicka Pop does not use high-fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors, or any ingredients that "are hard to pronounce," according to their website. While this may create a more ingredient-focused experience, it simply doesn't make for a memorable and potent bite like the winner of the ranking, the Argires Utterly Addictive Cheddar & Caramel Popcorn does. If you're committed to exploring the Angie's Boom Chicka Pop brand beyond its Chicago-inspired varieties, then there are some true winners in the lineup. One of these is the Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn. This particular blend is a classic and big winner according to the 9,200 purchases on Amazon and over 350 reviews on the brand's site, at the time of writing.
Another blend from this originally Minnesota-based popcorn company, founded by a husband-and-wife duo, that customers love is the seasonal White Chocolate Flavored Peppermint Drizzled Popcorn. After all, vanilla and popcorn is the flavor combo you need to try. In this product, each cluster of kettle corn is coated in a generous drizzle of creamy vanilla white chocolate and a fun dusting of crushed, refreshing peppermint candy for a delicious bite. One customer adored it so much they declared it to be "the best snack [they've] had in a long time!" So while Angie's may have fallen short in the Chicago-style popcorn department, there's still plenty of crave-worthy options to try when you're looking for a new snack.