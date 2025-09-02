Why We Ranked Coffee As The Best Popular Cold Stone Creamery Flavor
While there are a number of old-school ice cream flavors that have gone by the wayside, there are still some go-to mainstays — from simple vanilla or chocolate to mint or strawberry — that can be found in the cases of nearly every ice cream shop. Cold Stone Creamery is one that carries those. However, it turns out that the best flavor, according to our ranking of the brand's Top 10 most popular options, is an entirely different variety. Enter: coffee.
Out of the 10 tasted scoops, coffee landed at No. 1, beating out classics — as well as newer favorites like cake batter and cotton candy — thanks to its balance and authenticity. "While the coffee flavor is strong, the ice cream remains sweet and not bitter," Food Republic writer, Nicole Alexander, writes. "It truly feels as though Cold Stone poured in a fresh cup of coffee while whipping this one up — no artificial aftertaste over here."
While she mentions that it doesn't need any add-ins, Cold Stone Creamery still has plenty that will mingle well with coffee if you're in the mood for extra flavor or texture. Chocolatey options are always a winner when combined with coffee, and the chain ice cream shop has them in spades. From brownies to chocolate chips, chocolate shavings, chocolate chip cookie dough, Heath bar pieces, Kit Kat chunks, and fudge sauce. Or, you can add a little nuttiness — also a good pairing with coffee — with some pecans or almonds. And, if you're the type who typically likes to dunk your cookies in coffee, skip the work and have the shop mix in classic Oreos, graham crackers, or Golden Oreos.
Ways to enjoy Cold Stone Creamery's coffee ice cream
While you can easily just dive into a bowl of Cold Stone Creamery's ice cream with a spoon (and a whole lot of enthusiasm), it's a simple dessert to dress up at home, too. Take a tip from Julia Child's ice cream playbook and add a garnish of bourbon, powdered instant coffee, and a cookie. Or, use Giada de Laurentiis' ice cream-topping trick and drizzle olive oil over the top. And don't sleep on the opportunity to double up on the coffee flavor by pouring espresso over it for a homemade affogato.
If you're looking for ways to transform the coffee-flavored treat into other decadent forms of dessert, there's no shortage of options for that, either. Spread it on homemade cookies and roll the sides in nuts or sprinkles for an eye-catching ice cream sandwich, or add a scoop to your favorite soda for a float. For a boozy version, simply plop it into a pint of dark beer.
Finally, you don't have to wait until after your main course to enjoy it. Start off the day in sweet style by making French toast using the melted coffee ice cream as the custard base before frying or baking. Replace some of the liquid in your pancake mix with it to infuse your morning meal with caffeinated goodness. If quick breakfasts are more your jam, blend a little into your smoothie and take it on the go.