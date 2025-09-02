Why We Ranked Coffee As The Best Popular Cold Stone Creamery Flavor

While there are a number of old-school ice cream flavors that have gone by the wayside, there are still some go-to mainstays — from simple vanilla or chocolate to mint or strawberry — that can be found in the cases of nearly every ice cream shop. Cold Stone Creamery is one that carries those. However, it turns out that the best flavor, according to our ranking of the brand's Top 10 most popular options, is an entirely different variety. Enter: coffee.

Out of the 10 tasted scoops, coffee landed at No. 1, beating out classics — as well as newer favorites like cake batter and cotton candy — thanks to its balance and authenticity. "While the coffee flavor is strong, the ice cream remains sweet and not bitter," Food Republic writer, Nicole Alexander, writes. "It truly feels as though Cold Stone poured in a fresh cup of coffee while whipping this one up — no artificial aftertaste over here."

While she mentions that it doesn't need any add-ins, Cold Stone Creamery still has plenty that will mingle well with coffee if you're in the mood for extra flavor or texture. Chocolatey options are always a winner when combined with coffee, and the chain ice cream shop has them in spades. From brownies to chocolate chips, chocolate shavings, chocolate chip cookie dough, Heath bar pieces, Kit Kat chunks, and fudge sauce. Or, you can add a little nuttiness — also a good pairing with coffee — with some pecans or almonds. And, if you're the type who typically likes to dunk your cookies in coffee, skip the work and have the shop mix in classic Oreos, graham crackers, or Golden Oreos.