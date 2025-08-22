Julia Child's 3-Ingredient Ice Cream Topping Is A Grown-Up Treat
The debate over the best ice cream topping may never be settled — is it chocolate sauce, rainbow sprinkles, or something else entirely? Some people choose to spice up vanilla ice cream with Tajìn, a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of sea salt, or a splash of hot sauce. But Julia Child had her own definitive answer, and it involved just three ingredients (one of which might have you raiding the liquor cabinet).
According to an interview with Cosmopolitan, Julia Child's grown-up sundae starts with a scoop of vanilla or coffee ice cream in a large wineglass — because why not give your ice cream sundae a fun flair? Over the top, she suggested pouring a splash of bourbon, dusting on a pinch of powdered instant coffee, and topping it off with a cookie. The bourbon's warm vanilla-caramel notes complement the sweetness of the ice cream, the bitterness of coffee on the ice cream adds balance, and the cookie provides a satisfying crunch. The result is a dessert that's part affogato, part cocktail, and entirely delicious.
How to make (and adapt) Julia's dessert at home
Julia Child's version of this dessert is foolproof, but re-creating it at home also gives you plenty of room to make changes. Not a bourbon fan? Swap it out for dark rum, coffee-flavored Kahlúa, or even amaretto for a sweet nuttiness. As for the coffee, opt for a dark roast with rich chocolate undertones rather than a light roast, which can lean too bright and fruity against the creaminess of the ice cream. While Child blitzed her instant coffee into a fine powder in the food processor, you can use whatever type of coffee you prefer — we suggest grinding your own beans at home for ultimate freshness, but for a weeknight version, a good-quality instant coffee will absolutely do the trick.
The cookie is where your own preferences can really come into play. A buttery madeleine gives a French-inspired touch; ladyfingers give tiramisu vibes (especially when dusted with cocoa powder and a dollop of whipped cream); a crunchy biscotti or gingersnap holds up great against melting ice cream. You can even crumble the cookie over the top for texture instead of serving it whole. Lastly, serve the sundae in a chilled coupe glass for that retro Julia Child flair, making even dessert seem like an occasion to celebrate.