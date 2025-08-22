Julia Child's 3-Ingredient Ice Cream Topping Is A Grown-Up Treat

The debate over the best ice cream topping may never be settled — is it chocolate sauce, rainbow sprinkles, or something else entirely? Some people choose to spice up vanilla ice cream with Tajìn, a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of sea salt, or a splash of hot sauce. But Julia Child had her own definitive answer, and it involved just three ingredients (one of which might have you raiding the liquor cabinet).

According to an interview with Cosmopolitan, Julia Child's grown-up sundae starts with a scoop of vanilla or coffee ice cream in a large wineglass — because why not give your ice cream sundae a fun flair? Over the top, she suggested pouring a splash of bourbon, dusting on a pinch of powdered instant coffee, and topping it off with a cookie. The bourbon's warm vanilla-caramel notes complement the sweetness of the ice cream, the bitterness of coffee on the ice cream adds balance, and the cookie provides a satisfying crunch. The result is a dessert that's part affogato, part cocktail, and entirely delicious.