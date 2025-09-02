Jamie Oliver's Favorite Ingredient Is This Spicy Seasoning

Espelette peppers are more than a Michelin Star-style upgrade for pink sauce – they're also Jamie Oliver's new favorite ingredient. In an interview with The Times, Oliver revealed how much he loves this French ingredient and shared some of his favorite ways to use the spicy seasoning.

While most people may not associate French cuisine with spicy peppers, this little firecracker of flavor originated in the Basque Region near Spain. Oliver explains the flavor as "slightly sweet but also umami-ed." Lauding its versatility, Oliver says you can use it as a cooked ingredient or like salt and pepper, sprinkling it over cooked food to give it a little extra kick. This pepper sits at around 4,000 Scoville units, making it milder than many jalapenos while still maintaining enough heat to be noticeable. Like lemon drop chiles, they have a decidedly fruity flavor that gives them more nuance than more vegetable-forward peppers like serranos or scotch bonnets.

This blend of different flavors means you can use them in just about anything. The French government only allows limited export of this ingredient, so finding it fresh is quite difficult. However, Oliver has no problem with sticking to powdered varieties, since it's such a great substitute for traditional cayenne, paprika, or black pepper. From salad dressings to stews, you can use this dried pepper in just about anything, provided you treat it well.