Avoid Buying Eggs From Aldi At All Costs. Here's Why
While Aldi may be full of good buys, there are many shopping myths you should never believe about the German grocery giant. Though it may be affordable for many kitchen staples, its egg supplier, Rose Acre Farms, has a troubled history regarding animal welfare.
In 2010, the Humane Society of the United States filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission, accusing Rose Acre Farms of misleading advertisements and false claims of humane treatment. Though many egg producers capitalize on confusing egg carton labels to sell their products, the plaintiff alleges that Rose Acre Farms deceptively presented its chickens' environment as above average standards to appeal to consumers concerned about animal welfare. An undercover video shot at one of the egg producer's facilities showed rough treatment of hens and poor living conditions that prompted an investigation from United Egg Producers (UEP), an animal welfare organization that certifies healthy living conditions.
In 2018, the FDA also found inadequate measures to control rodent populations and other generally unsanitary living conditions. In 2023, Rose Acre Farms, along with other defendants, were ordered to pay a $17.7 million fine for artificially restricting US egg supplies to justify higher prices between 2004 and 2008. Overall, eggs from Aldi can carry a checkered past when they come from this supplier. For those seeking quality or humane conditions, there are plenty of other egg brands available elsewhere.
Other egg brands that might have poor animal rights records
Unless you're fortunate enough to have some chicken-keeping neighbors or tend to some yourself, finding eggs that taste great and come from happy hens can be a serious challenge. Still, knowing which major brands are attempting to greenwash or misrepresent humane practices can help you find the high-quality, ethical brand you're looking for.
In 2020, the Organic Consumers Association (OCA) filed a lawsuit against Happy Egg Co. for deceptive labeling. Its cartons said the eggs were both pasture-raised and free-range, two conflicting terms. To be pasture-raised, producers must provide two and a half acres per 1,000 hens. However, Happy Egg Co.'s website reported only half an acre per 1,000 hens, fulfilling only the free-range claim. Though the pasture-raised claim was later removed, animal activist groups still found inhumane living conditions in both 2021 and 2024 at UK farms.
In 2021, Pete & Gerry's Organic LLC, distributor of Nellie's Free Range Eggs, received a class action lawsuit claiming false advertising. The plaintiff alleged that the company did everything in its power to present its hens' living conditions as ideal, especially compared to other egg producers, but actually used many of the same practices. A judge denied Nellie's attempt to dismiss the lawsuit, saying there was evidence of fraud, but the case was ultimately settled in 2023.