Avoid Buying Eggs From Aldi At All Costs. Here's Why

While Aldi may be full of good buys, there are many shopping myths you should never believe about the German grocery giant. Though it may be affordable for many kitchen staples, its egg supplier, Rose Acre Farms, has a troubled history regarding animal welfare.

In 2010, the Humane Society of the United States filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission, accusing Rose Acre Farms of misleading advertisements and false claims of humane treatment. Though many egg producers capitalize on confusing egg carton labels to sell their products, the plaintiff alleges that Rose Acre Farms deceptively presented its chickens' environment as above average standards to appeal to consumers concerned about animal welfare. An undercover video shot at one of the egg producer's facilities showed rough treatment of hens and poor living conditions that prompted an investigation from United Egg Producers (UEP), an animal welfare organization that certifies healthy living conditions.

In 2018, the FDA also found inadequate measures to control rodent populations and other generally unsanitary living conditions. In 2023, Rose Acre Farms, along with other defendants, were ordered to pay a $17.7 million fine for artificially restricting US egg supplies to justify higher prices between 2004 and 2008. Overall, eggs from Aldi can carry a checkered past when they come from this supplier. For those seeking quality or humane conditions, there are plenty of other egg brands available elsewhere.