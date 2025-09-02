Maximize Small Pantry Space With This Paper Towel Storage Hack

Keeping a pantry neat is easier said than done. Even with the help of deep shelves or tricks to organize canned goods, it often ends up overstuffed and impossible to navigate. And sometimes, it's not even the food that takes up the most space — it's bulky household items like paper towels. Luckily, there's one hack that keeps paper towels out of the way and makes room for the meat-and-potatoes of your pantry, so to speak.

All you'll need for this trick is two tension rods to create a vertical storage nook. Simply twist the rods to expand and secure them along the ceiling and top shelf of your pantry, about six inches apart and roughly the width of a paper towel away from the wall. Then, stack the rolls on top of each other until you reach the ceiling, turning otherwise wasted space into a tidy tower of paper towels. Not only does this free up your main shelves for the actual food, it also makes everything easier to find. And if you're worried about dust collecting, just use individually wrapped rolls and unwrap as needed.