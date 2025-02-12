Is There A More Efficient Way To Store Canned Goods In The Pantry?

Once you have your organizers set up, you can begin placing your cans back in the pantry — but wait, you don't want to just stick them back in any old order. A great way to keep on top of what you have in stock, as well as how much of a certain item you have, is to group your cans by type (it's one of Ina Garten's kitchen organization tips, after all).

Now, it's totally up to you how you decide to do this, but you could keep your vegetables and fruits separate, then group fruits by kind. Vegetables could also be kept together by type, then sub-type (for example, tomatoes in one organizer, with crushed tomatoes on one tier, diced tomatoes on another, and tomato paste on a third). If you do this, chances are good you won't end up with 12 cans of the exact same crushed tomatoes.

Another thing you can do to keep your cans safe and intact is to rotate your collection based on expiration or best-by dates. Chefs call it the FIFO rule — FIFO standing for "first in, first out." Assuming the most recently purchased cans have the latest expiration dates (not always, though, so it's worth checking), they should go to the back of the pantry, while the oldest cans should be rotated forward for earliest use.