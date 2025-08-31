Why Cake Batter Is The Worst Cold Stone Creamery Ice Cream Flavor We Tried
Though everyone knows Cold Stone Creamery for its giant scoops of pure icy decadence, not all of its products are up to snuff. Food Republic ranked 10 of Cold Stone's flavors, and Cake Batter came in last place for its lack of balance. Our taste tester called it a "sugar bomb" rather than a nice treat.
Just about all ice cream contains tons of sugar — that's why most people order it. But whereas most flavors use just enough to satisfy your sweet tooth and bring out other ingredients, plain cake batter is already loaded with it — and while it's absolutely possible to turn boxed cake mix into a luxurious milkshake at home, Cold Stone couldn't seem to make the combination work.
The fact that Cake Batter was ranked last is surprising, given that the company itself claimed it was its most-loved flavor in 2020. This is a stark contrast to the cotton candy flavor, another famously sugary treat, which landed near the top of the list thanks to its perfect balance of sweetness, creaminess, and nostalgia.
Cold Stone's history with Cake Batter ice cream
Today, you can easily find some variation of birthday cake-flavored ice cream at other stores, but it all began with Cold Stone Creamery. In 2003, a franchisee invented the flavor that would later prove so famous, it sparked tons of spin-offs. Although Cold Stone issued a voluntary recall in 2005 after 14 people fell ill from eating its cake batter recipe, the company switched providers for some of its ingredients and rolled the flavor back out.
Now, Cake Batter can be found in more than a dozen different Cold Stone creations, from sundaes to milkshakes to — yes — cakes. Though still quite sugar-forward, blending it with other flavors like strawberry or brownies expands your options and may create a combination you enjoy more. And if you love Cake Batter exactly as it is, Cold Stone's Cake Batter Batter Batter pairs it with brownies and cookie dough for the ultimate baked-good experience in frozen form. This particular variation proved so popular that Cold Stone now sells it in to-go pints online.
For purists who just want the ultimate cold cake experience, the Cake Batter n' Shake blends pieces of actual yellow cake directly into the ice cream. Though opinions on the flavor may be mixed, Cold Stone certainly isn't shying away from one of its most popular products. Whether you're after a batter-flavored cake or just want to try a small sample for yourself, it's available in just about every possible variety.