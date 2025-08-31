Why Cake Batter Is The Worst Cold Stone Creamery Ice Cream Flavor We Tried

Though everyone knows Cold Stone Creamery for its giant scoops of pure icy decadence, not all of its products are up to snuff. Food Republic ranked 10 of Cold Stone's flavors, and Cake Batter came in last place for its lack of balance. Our taste tester called it a "sugar bomb" rather than a nice treat.

Just about all ice cream contains tons of sugar — that's why most people order it. But whereas most flavors use just enough to satisfy your sweet tooth and bring out other ingredients, plain cake batter is already loaded with it — and while it's absolutely possible to turn boxed cake mix into a luxurious milkshake at home, Cold Stone couldn't seem to make the combination work.

The fact that Cake Batter was ranked last is surprising, given that the company itself claimed it was its most-loved flavor in 2020. This is a stark contrast to the cotton candy flavor, another famously sugary treat, which landed near the top of the list thanks to its perfect balance of sweetness, creaminess, and nostalgia.