The Sweet Treat You Might Have Been Missing Out On At Little Caesars
We're familiar with the Hot-N-Ready pizzas and the Crazy Bread, but Little Caesars cookies — is that a thing? Apparently, yes. Not only do Little Caesars pizza restaurants have small bags of cookies that come in fun, bite-sized shapes (like pizza slices and the face of the Caesar mascot himself), but these little treats are free for the taking. The catch? Not every franchise location has them.
The cookies are buttery shortbread confections, and various TikTokers rave about how good they taste. How long the pizza chain has been giving out these sweet freebies is unverified, but social media commenters reminisce about getting them as children, with some claiming they had to chant the famous "Pizza! Pizza!" tagline before they could have their free bag.
Nowadays, you don't have to sloganize — if you want a bag of the cookies, you just have to ask. The treats are technically meant for kids, although Little Caesars employees say if an adult asks for a bag, they'll generally give them one. However, certain franchises report they used to have them, but haven't been able to order them in a long time, while workers at other stores say they're only able to get boxes of the treats occasionally. Still, other Little Caesars restaurants have them regularly in stock. If you inquire at your local pizzeria and find they're unavailable, there is one other option for getting the treats — but it's not free.
Another way to get Little Caesars cookies
Little Caesars does offer its kids' cookies in bulk. So, if your local franchise doesn't have the goodies, all is not lost — as long as you're willing to pay.
The pizza maker operates a website where merchandise is sold specifically for fundraising purposes. Organizations looking to raise money for charity or other causes can sell Little Caesars merch in various ways, and fundraising products range from make-at-home Little Caesars food kits to various flavors of cookie dough and, last but not least, 30-pack boxes of the little shortbread cookies. The cookies come in individual one-ounce packages, complete with the fun Little Caesars cookie shapes. For $21.99, an entire box of the "free" cookies can be yours to enjoy — or you can purchase up to 99 boxes of the cookies at one time, with shipping charges added for ship-to-home orders.
The cookies can be sold as part of a fundraising campaign or simply purchased for personal use. Orders can be picked up from a distribution facility or shipped to a buyer's location. If you're not hosting or supporting a specific fundraiser, your purchase benefits Little Caesars' current featured charity.
Are these snacks yet another retro food trend that's due for a comeback? The TikTok sphere seems to think so. And now that your Little Caesars cookie cravings can be satiated, all you have to worry about next is whether it's a better deal to buy two small pizzas or one large to go with your dessert.