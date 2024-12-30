The Sweet Treat You Might Have Been Missing Out On At Little Caesars

We're familiar with the Hot-N-Ready pizzas and the Crazy Bread, but Little Caesars cookies — is that a thing? Apparently, yes. Not only do Little Caesars pizza restaurants have small bags of cookies that come in fun, bite-sized shapes (like pizza slices and the face of the Caesar mascot himself), but these little treats are free for the taking. The catch? Not every franchise location has them.

The cookies are buttery shortbread confections, and various TikTokers rave about how good they taste. How long the pizza chain has been giving out these sweet freebies is unverified, but social media commenters reminisce about getting them as children, with some claiming they had to chant the famous "Pizza! Pizza!" tagline before they could have their free bag.

Nowadays, you don't have to sloganize — if you want a bag of the cookies, you just have to ask. The treats are technically meant for kids, although Little Caesars employees say if an adult asks for a bag, they'll generally give them one. However, certain franchises report they used to have them, but haven't been able to order them in a long time, while workers at other stores say they're only able to get boxes of the treats occasionally. Still, other Little Caesars restaurants have them regularly in stock. If you inquire at your local pizzeria and find they're unavailable, there is one other option for getting the treats — but it's not free.