The Brand Behind Costco's Fan-Favorite Kirkland Lager

Costco has long turned heads with its alcohol selection. While many of its offerings — like the Kirkland Signature vodka — impress consumers with both quality and price point, others have fallen flat. Historically, one of the brand's most disliked boozy beverages was its Kirkland light beer. Now discontinued, the brew gained notoriety for its watery, off-putting flavors, earning a reputation among some circles as one of the worst beers of all time.

Then came a relaunch, and the new Kirkland lager has turned things around with terrific reviews. Consumers love its drinkability, mouthfeel, and even pleasant floral notes — as much as you could ask for from an affordable lager. Naturally, since Costco doesn't produce its own alcohol, fans have tried to sleuth out who's behind the cans. Thankfully, with this brew, the answer's easy: Deschutes Brewing is listed right on the box. Based out of Oregon, Deschutes is a well-regarded favorite, among the largest breweries in the U.S., and remains independently owned and operated. It's a perfect match for Costco: a delicious yet scalable beer that appeals to both casual drinkers and connoisseurs.