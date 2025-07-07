The Brand Behind Costco's Fan-Favorite Kirkland Lager
Costco has long turned heads with its alcohol selection. While many of its offerings — like the Kirkland Signature vodka — impress consumers with both quality and price point, others have fallen flat. Historically, one of the brand's most disliked boozy beverages was its Kirkland light beer. Now discontinued, the brew gained notoriety for its watery, off-putting flavors, earning a reputation among some circles as one of the worst beers of all time.
Then came a relaunch, and the new Kirkland lager has turned things around with terrific reviews. Consumers love its drinkability, mouthfeel, and even pleasant floral notes — as much as you could ask for from an affordable lager. Naturally, since Costco doesn't produce its own alcohol, fans have tried to sleuth out who's behind the cans. Thankfully, with this brew, the answer's easy: Deschutes Brewing is listed right on the box. Based out of Oregon, Deschutes is a well-regarded favorite, among the largest breweries in the U.S., and remains independently owned and operated. It's a perfect match for Costco: a delicious yet scalable beer that appeals to both casual drinkers and connoisseurs.
Deschutes Brewing produces widely beloved beers
Deschutes isn't just another brewery — it's a prominent player in the craft beer market. Operating out of Bend, Oregon, several of its offerings — like the Fresh Haze IPA and Abyss Stout — are beloved by beer fans. In the early 2020s, Deschutes debuted a lager called Prinz Crispy, which was awarded a gold medal at the 2023 Great American Beer Festival.
That recognition — along with Deschutes' large brewing capabilities — eventually led to a partnership with Costco. Although the name's been changed to Kirkland Signature Helles-Style Lager, the award is still printed on the packaging. A 12-pack of cans comes in under $15, making it one of the best options for budget booze at Costco. In the beer world, it's a unique combination of revered craft and large-scale commercialization uniting. So even if you're someone who readily recalls the differences between a pilsner and a lager, you'll still appreciate this brew.