Can You Cook Lobster Tails From Frozen?

If you're looking to upgrade your next homemade meal, consider preparing a favorite seafood variety like salmon, crawfish, or lobster instead of cooking ground beef or chicken. Since the difference between crawfish and lobster comes down to size, choose lobster when you want seafood to be the star of a fancy dinner at home. Better yet, you don't even need fresh lobster tails to create an impressive dish. Instead, rely on frozen lobster tails to craft a deliciously sophisticated meal.

However, preparing frozen, pre-packaged lobster tails requires a few essential steps. First and foremost, do not cook lobster tails straight from the freezer. While it may be tempting, doing so can result in tough and chewy seafood. For the best results, thaw frozen lobster tails properly to achieve a tender and satisfying texture.

Begin thawing a day in advance by placing the frozen tails on a baking sheet or in a bowl in your refrigerator up to 24 hours before mealtime. For a quicker thaw, place the tails in a sealed plastic bag and submerge the bag in a bowl of cold water. Change the water every 20 to 30 minutes for up to 90 minutes, or until the tails are fully thawed. Then, with the right cooking method, you'll enjoy tender, flavorful lobster tails in no time.