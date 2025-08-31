The Texas Roadhouse Side We Ranked Last Didn't Taste Fresh

Texas Roadhouse is a fan-favorite restaurant famous for its high-quality food, iconic cinnamon butter, and wide variety of tasty steaks. That's why we at Food Republic ranked all of the side dishes at Texas Roadhouse from worst to best. The results? The lowest-ranking side on the menu is the Roadhouse's Steamed Vegetables, which lacked seasoning and, most importantly, did not taste fresh. Our reviewer couldn't say for sure if the broccoli and carrots in the dish had been previously frozen, but that possibility alone was disappointing.

Frozen food at the steakhouse is a problem because Texas Roadhouse prides itself on fresh ingredients. According to a fact sheet shared on its website, the chain even hires an in-house butcher to slice every cut of meat in coolers kept at 34 degrees Fahrenheit. It also employs in-house bakers to ensure yeast dinner rolls are baked every five minutes, guaranteeing each guest is served hot, fresh bread (though some suspect the Roadhouse's rolls are getting smaller).

It would be a real disappointment for Texas Roadhouse to go through all the effort of making everything from scratch only to serve a bowl of reheated frozen veggies for $3.49. Frozen or not, our reviewer found the broccoli-and-carrot combo oversteamed, which hurt both taste and texture. At least the chain still cooks every meal to order, even if it doesn't specify how long the vegetables are cooked.