The Texas Roadhouse Side We Ranked Last Didn't Taste Fresh
Texas Roadhouse is a fan-favorite restaurant famous for its high-quality food, iconic cinnamon butter, and wide variety of tasty steaks. That's why we at Food Republic ranked all of the side dishes at Texas Roadhouse from worst to best. The results? The lowest-ranking side on the menu is the Roadhouse's Steamed Vegetables, which lacked seasoning and, most importantly, did not taste fresh. Our reviewer couldn't say for sure if the broccoli and carrots in the dish had been previously frozen, but that possibility alone was disappointing.
Frozen food at the steakhouse is a problem because Texas Roadhouse prides itself on fresh ingredients. According to a fact sheet shared on its website, the chain even hires an in-house butcher to slice every cut of meat in coolers kept at 34 degrees Fahrenheit. It also employs in-house bakers to ensure yeast dinner rolls are baked every five minutes, guaranteeing each guest is served hot, fresh bread (though some suspect the Roadhouse's rolls are getting smaller).
It would be a real disappointment for Texas Roadhouse to go through all the effort of making everything from scratch only to serve a bowl of reheated frozen veggies for $3.49. Frozen or not, our reviewer found the broccoli-and-carrot combo oversteamed, which hurt both taste and texture. At least the chain still cooks every meal to order, even if it doesn't specify how long the vegetables are cooked.
What sides are worth it at Texas Roadhouse?
Just because the steamed vegetables fall short doesn't mean you should give up on Texas Roadhouse side dishes altogether — there are plenty of excellent choices. Mashed Potatoes earned the number-one ranking from our Food Republic taste tester for tasting undeniably made from scratch. Served with the skins included, they're well seasoned with just the right amount of butter for a perfect texture. Plus, there are several topping options, ranging from brown gravy to cheddar cheese, sour cream, and cream gravy.
The Baked Potato comes in at number two, offering nearly the same customizations, but with the option to top it with Texas Red Chili instead of gravy. The Steak Fries are also flavorful and well seasoned, though they landed a bit lower due to suspicions that they may have been previously frozen.
If you'd rather skip the potatoes altogether, the Mac & Cheese scored high marks for its rich, creamy texture. For something lighter, both the house and Caesar salads are solid choices, while the Seasoned Rice stands out for its flavor and slight kick of heat. And if you want to go all out, you can order a Sidekick of Ribs or Grilled Shrimp. If that's the route you take, we suggest the ribs, because Texas Roadhouse certainly lives up to its promise of the meat falling off the bone.