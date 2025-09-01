11 Dollar Store Finds To Organize Your Kitchen Sink Cabinets
The space beneath one's kitchen sink is an ideal place for storing nonculinary items, like dish soap, cleaners, and garbage bags. But does reaching down there in quest of a new dish sponge or disinfectant wipes set off an avalanche of clutter?
If the cupboard space beneath your kitchen sink looks more like a disaster zone than a storage space, it's definitely time to organize. If you're not sure where to start, some strategically placed storage items can help you make sense of the chaos. But if you're thinking you don't want to spend a fortune organizing a space no one ever sees, not to worry — you won't! A trip to your local dollar store is all you need to whip that unruly cupboard into a tidy spot.
That's right. Not only are stores like Dollar Tree a hidden gem for barbecue supplies and kitchen décor items, but they're the perfect place to score killer deals on storage solutions. Never again will you stare down with dismay into the abyss of your under-the-sink cupboard. With only a few dollars, you'll have an orderly space where all your cleaning items and other supplies are easy to see and access.
Peg boards
We can't say it enough: Utilizing unused spaces is the secret to maximizing your storage, and it's particularly important in a small home where every square inch counts. The walls of your under-sink cupboard (generally not used for anything) can be utilized if you put these peg boards from Dollar Tree to work. Attach the peg boards and use them as hanging space for a variety of things like dish wands, scrub brushes, and more.
Over-the-door storage
Cupboard doors are another typically untapped space where extra storage options exist. This easy-to-install cabinet basket from Dollar General allows you to capitalize on this unutilized real estate and have quick grab-ability for any items you want easy access to.
Disposable plastic hooks
Another way to utilize your cupboard doors is with an item like these kitchen hooks from Dollar General. With this pack of nine adhesive hooks, you can make a hanging arrangement that suits your needs and the items you want to hang. Place them on the insides of your cupboard doors to take advantage of that frequently wasted space.
Create two levels of storage
Vertical space is also very often wasted in cupboards and closets. These cabinet shelves from Dollar Tree create a second level of storage to help you utilize those untapped areas of your cupboards. Best of all, you'll be able to see what you have and access it easily. Hint: If you place these shelves at the back of a deep under-sink cupboard, you can arrange even more items in front of the shelving, further maximizing the space.
Stackable racks
In that same vein, these two-tier stackable racks are a similar option for utilizing vertical space, giving you two baskets to work with. These are ideal for containing smaller, loose items, like hand soap, bottle brushes, sponges, and more.
Step storage
A third option for harnessing vertical space is this step storage rack from Dollar Tree. It provides three shelf levels that are on the smaller side, making it perfect if your under-the-sink cupboard isn't very roomy. Items can be slid into the space under the rack as well as placed on the step levels for extra storage.
Collapsible baskets
If you have a motley array of cleaners beneath your sink, trying to get one out can seem like a game of bowling, with bottles falling this way and that rather than pins. These collapsible baskets from Dollar Tree are the perfect solution. Place all of your cleaning bottles in one easily removable basket, keeping them neatly together for easy access — and, bonus, the foldability of these baskets means they, too, contribute to neatness by reducing in size for easy storage.
Convenient caddies
These plastic caddies from Family Dollar similarly allow you to organize items in a grabbable fashion. Group smaller things together and, when you need one of them, you can easily pull out the entire tray, find what you need, and then slide the caddy neatly back in again without creating any disarray.
Hanging storage
Further capture unused space, this time at the top of your cupboard, with these rotating hooks from Dollar Tree. Paired with an expanding tension rod, like this one from Family Dollar, it becomes handy hanging space for rags, scrub brushes, and more — and, bonus, you have four rotating hooks to work with for quadruple the storing potential. Simply insert the tension rod between your two cupboard walls at the height you want, hang these hooks from it, and you're in business.
Shed some light
When it comes to functionality in a storage area, finding what you need is often half the battle. Even a well-organized space poses accessibility challenges in dimly lit conditions. This ultra-bright LED push light from Family Dollar can be easily installed inside your cupboard to shed bright light on the space with just a push, providing illumination so you can easily find what you need.
Turntable organization
Lazy Susans are a vintage storage hack that make a great organizational tool, enabling you to maximize storage space and easily access items in a revolving fashion. This turntable from Dollar Tree is a versatile item that works well for under-sink storage. Organize spray cleaners, dish soaps, cleaning tools, and more in a neat, round arrangement that lets you quickly view the items and pull out what you need.