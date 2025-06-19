The 2 Ingredients That Give New York Pizza Dough Its Famous Flavor

There is no shortage of arguments over which American city has the best signature pizza. There are so many popular variations, like Chicago deep dish and Detroit's square-cut, but nothing quite compares to a classic New York slice. One of the things that really separates pizza found in the Big Apple is the secret iconic ingredients used in its dough. To learn more about this famous flavor, we spoke to Nicole Hunn, recipe developer and founder of Gluten Free on a Shoestring.

Whether your crust is gluten-free or full of Italian double zero flour, no New York pizza dough is complete without sugar and oil. According to Hunn, "The oil helps create that chewy texture with a bit of crisp on the outside, and it keeps the dough from drying out too fast." Most basic pizza dough recipes already include oil, but it's important to balance the amount to avoid sogginess. On the other hand, Hunn explained that "sugar gives the yeast a boost and helps the crust brown nicely in the oven." A small amount will do — one teaspoon is best for yeast activation — so you don't end up with a dessert-like dough. But, adding the slightest hint of sweetness will also help balance against a more acidic tomato sauce. You may want to experiment with ratios of oil and sugar, but these two ingredients are a must-use when it comes to New York style crust.